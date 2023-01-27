Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
wlds.com
Brown County Deputy Charged with Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend
A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy is now facing charges in Adams County for assaulting a pregnant woman. Cody Shaffer, no age provided, was arrested Friday in Adams County. According to a report by WGEM in Quincy, Shaffer allegedly struck his pregnant girlfriend with a pistol before then trying to strangle her.
advantagenews.com
Sheriff announces door-to-door outreach program
The new Jersey County Sheriff is rolling out a program he hopes will allow his Deputies to better connect with the citizens of the county. Over the course of the year, the department will be rolling out a community zone patrol concept. The Deputies will go door to door in their assigned zone, knocking on doors to introduce themselves.
Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
wlds.com
Acree Murder Trial Likely To Begin this Spring
The Kenneth Acree murder trial may have reached its final continuance in Morgan County Court. Acree was in court Thursday on status after both the defense and state have been waiting for multiple search warrants get completed from AT&T Mobile for phone records needed for the case. State’s Attorney Gray...
wmay.com
South Dirksen Parkway Driver Services to be closed for next several years
Springfield’s Driver Services facility on South Dirksen Parkway will be closed for two to three years while the building undergoes a major renovation. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the closure, which takes effect at the close of business this Thursday, February 2nd. The building will have a complete...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
wlds.com
Carrollton Dismisses Online Math Instructor After Discovery of Missouri Assault Conviction
The Carrollton School District recently removed a teacher from its online instruction program through a third party. According to the Greene Prairie Press, the Carrollton School District sent letters home to parents on January 19th notifying them that Kristy L. Sicard had been removed permanently as the district’s online math instructor. Sicard was employed through Chicago-based third party online vendor ELEVATE K-12. The district had been using the online vendor for math instruction after unsuccessfully finding a full-time in-person math instructor for the district.
iheart.com
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
wlds.com
Year-Long Celebration in the Works for Morgan County’s 200th Anniversary
County leaders have some big plans this year to celebrate today’s 200th anniversary of the formation of Morgan County. 200 years ago today, on January 31st, 1823 which was a Friday, Morgan County was officially founded. County Commissioner Ginny Fanning says even though today’s anniversary has been quiet, big things are in store this year as the days get longer and warmer.
wlds.com
Two Area Fire Chiefs Retiring After Four Decades of Service
Two area fire departments will be losing a wealth of knowledge and experience here in the next few months. New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Chief Steve Frank has decided to retire after 48 years of service. The announcement was made on the fire department’s Facebook Page last night. The White...
wdbr.com
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
WAND TV
Taylorville High School employee pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Taylorville High School employee who was investigated for using drugs while on duty has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Adam Cherry came under investigation in January of 2022 when the Taylorville School District was tipped off about an employee using drugs while on duty at the school.
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
newschannel20.com
18-year-old dies after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
wlds.com
Staake Receives Certified General Real Estate Appraiser License
Chapin resident Cynthia “Cindy” Staake of Worrell Land Services has earned the highest rank of appraisal licensing in the state. The Journal Courier reports that Staake has received the Certified General Real Estate Appraiser license, fulfilling two years of education and testing. According to her biography on the...
Coroner identifies 42-year-old Springfield man found dead in home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 42-year-old man who died in his home on Friday. Byron Butler was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. at his home on the 1100 block of W. Maple South in Springfield. An autopsy showed no evidence of injury or trauma. Sangamon County Central Dispatch […]
wmay.com
Young man loses his life after being struck by train
The young man who was struck by a train earlier this week in Springfield has succumbed to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 18-year-old Logan Pierceall died Thursday evening at HSHS St. John’s Hospital from the multiple, blunt force injuries he suffered when he was hit by the train Tuesday morning near Camp Butler and Laverna Roads.
Comments / 0