LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Keys to the Game - 01.31.23 (Bulls vs Clippers)
The Chicago Bulls (23-26) return home to the United Center after closing out a three-game road trip on a successful note with a 19-point victory (128-109) over Orlando Saturday night. The Bulls lost the opening two games in very frustrating fashion but bounced back nicely against the Magic for a much-needed win.
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
Utah Jazz to Bring Unique Local Programming to NBA All-Star 2023
Grit Rail Jam Snowboarding Event, The Shop Salt Lake City Pop-Up Retail Experience, Cactus Jack Concert Series at The Depot, and the Utah Jazz Catapult Exhibit at the Children’s Museum Enhance the Downtown Atmosphere during the City-Wide All-Star Celebration. While basketball will take center stage in Utah for NBA...
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 76
Greetings from Memphis. With a six-game road trip and the month of January now in the rearview, it seemed like a good time to get the 76th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast up and in your ears... Topics on this edition include, but are not limited to... • The...
GRIT Rail Jam Competition Coming To Salt Lake City For NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend just got more exciting. Announced on Tuesday, GRIT Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz and Cactus Jack, is a sensational opportunity for fans wanting to enjoy the energy coming from All-Star weekend festivities. Open to the public and free to attend for all ages, the event is broken up over two days, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17, and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Gameday update: Pelicans at Nuggets (1/31/2023)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-25) at DENVER NUGGETS (34-16) 9 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM. A national TV audience will tune in for a Western Conference matchup that has already produced two of the most memorable games of the season from a New Orleans perspective, both good and bad. On Dec. 4 vs. Denver, Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado delivered a performance few in attendance at the Smoothie King Center will forget anytime soon, pouring in a career-best 38 points and going 8/11 from three-point range in a 121-106 win. On Jan. 24, New Orleans rallied in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the final minute, but Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a floater for a go-ahead score to give the Nuggets a 99-98 road triumph. Since the early-December meeting between these clubs, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record at 20-8 (Philadelphia is 20-6 during the same span).
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists
Russell Westbrook’s statistical dominance saw him climb another rung in the NBA record books Monday night. The former Kia MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss in Brooklyn, making him the third active player in that group.
Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard to Participate in Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard were selected by NBA Assistant Coaches to participate in the 2023 All-Star Jordan Rising Stars game on Friday, February 17 during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Mathurin, a leading candidate for both NBA Rookie of the Year and NBA Sixth...
Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III named 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
The NBA announced today that Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and wing Trey Murphy III have been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars for NBA All-Star Weekend. The NBA’s annual showcase of premier young talent will air live on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. CT on TNT.
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (23-28). James needs 117 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 31, 2023
Due to an exclusive national TV broadcast on TNT, it will be a late one for New Orleans (26-25) and fans Tuesday night. Tip-off between the Pelicans and Denver (34-16) is at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 8:30. Bally Sports TV will return for Thursday’s road-trip finale at Dallas.
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Five Things to Know About the Clippers vs. Cavs
Last Matchup: 11/7/22 – LAC 119 – CLE 117 | Paul George: 26 PTS – Donovan Mitchell 30 PTS. The Clippers have won 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Cavaliers, including a 119-117 win on November 7 this season. During this span, two of the Clippers' wins came by exactly two points while the other eight were all by 14 or more points.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to Participate in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of NBA All-Star 2023. TNT will televise the annual showcase of premier young talent at 9 p.m. ET.
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan...
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
Luka Doncic returns to Mavericks' lineup tonight vs. Pistons
Dallas Mavericks forward-guard Luka Doncic will play tonight against the Detroit Pistons (8:30 ET, NBA League Pass), the team announced earlier. Doncic was sidelined for Saturday’s 108-100 loss in Utah due to a left ankle sprain. The 23-year-old superstar suffered the injury last Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. He...
