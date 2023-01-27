Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Trojans earn another Top 10 win, Lady Dawgs win OT thriller
Fresh off the heels of knocking off Class 7A No. 8 Dothan Wolves on Friday, Class 5A No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (18-5) hit the road to face off against Class 5A’s No. 5-ranked Guntersville Wildcats (20-5) in the Attalla Classic on Jan. 28. The Trojans got their second...
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
wdhn.com
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
wtvy.com
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Troy Messenger
Mrs. Huner featured in The Messenger in 1969
In 1969, Mrs. Stanley Huner was featured in the Careers for Women feature stories. Mrs. Stanley Huner has had Troy’s only catering service for two years. She and her husband have been operating a local restaurant for a number of years. “I was born into this business. One of...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
gladstonedispatch.com
Tik Tok Ban
Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama, recently banned TikTok from school-owned devices and their university internet. They are one of the many colleges to restrict TikTok after statewide bans.
WSFA
Junior parent meeting to be held for MPS parents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Carver High School Monday at 6 p.m., where parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
Troy Messenger
Mardi Gras Gala set for February 11
In French, Mardi Gras means Fat Tuesday. In Mobil and New Orleans, Mardi Gras means parades. In many places, it means little and, in other places in means nothing. But, around Troy, Mardi Gras means a good time to be had by all at the Mardi Gras Gala hosted by the Colley Senior Complex.
WSFA
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wdhn.com
Wintry mess across the South
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another very warm one with lows around 60 degrees and patchy fog. Wednesday will keep the warm trend going with highs peaking around 70 degrees. We’ll also have a 10% chance for light rain. Thursday will be dry until the afternoon...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane Closure on Cottonwood Road
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — In February, lanes of Cottonwood Road will be closed for work. On Tuesday, February 7, Southeast Gas will close the westbound lanes of Cottonwood Road at Ross Clark Circle. A detour will be provided on Third Avenue back to Cottonwood Road. The work is anticipated...
Troy Messenger
Looking ahead to downtown Troy
Much of the time and, perhaps, most of the time, there is something going on around the square in downtown Troy. Already, two downtown events have been planned for February. Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy community development director, said those who shop downtown Troy and make a purchase at a participating business from Wednesday, February 8, through Monday, February 13, will be entered to win a basket filled with gift certificates from participating downtown businesses.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
wdhn.com
Dothan charter school opens the door for the community and prospective students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s first charter school will be opening its doors to students and hitting the books in August, but on Saturday they gave the community and future students a preview of what to expect. Barnabus School of Leadership held a family fun day at their...
