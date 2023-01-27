Senator Kevin Cramer pushing legislation to block sale of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China

Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Soviet Submarine Launched All Its Missiles In An Unprecedented Rehearsal For Armageddon
Author's CollectionWith the Soviet empire only months away from collapse, its Navy conducted an unprecedented test of its submarine-launched doomsday weapons.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops
Russia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of another round of call-ups under the ‘partial mobilization,’” the assessment added.U.S. officials have begun warning that Russia is likely preparing for a new offensive in the new year. Although...
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Government Watchdog: NIH didn't track funds for Chinese virus research
(Washington, DC) -- A government watchdog says the National Institutes of Health failed to provide adequate oversight of an American organization that funded controversial research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. A report released Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General doesn't say anything about the...
U.S. Air Force: Fugeng project in Grand Forks "poses significant threat to national security"
(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven issued the following statement after receiving a letter from the U.S. Air Force asserting its official position on the Fufeng project in Grand Forks. Last year, Fufeng Group, a Chinese food manufacturer, purchased 370 acres of land to construct a wet corn milling plant 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Hawley state representative criticizes Minnesota house bill requiring all carbon-free energy sources by 2040
(Fargo, ND) -- State representative Jim Joy is criticizing a bill just passed by the Minnesota house that would require the state's utilities to get all of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. "Last night, Minnesota for instance, used 80,000 megawatts. If we went solar for that much megawatts...
U.S Customs and Border Control: Northern border crossings greatly increased between 2021 and 2022
(Washington, DC) -- A government agency is sharing data related to border crossings between the United States and Canada. The information comes from the U.S Customs and Border Protection, which keeps data on border crossings across the nation. The data shows the total number of Northern Land Border Encounters broken down by each month dating back to the year 2020. A total of 32,376 encounters were recorded in 2020, dipping in 2021 to 27,180 encounters, and then raising to a total of 109,535 encounters in 2022.
IMF bumps economic growth projection for this year
(Washington, DC) -- The global economy is expected to grow more than expected this year. That's according to the International Monetary Fund. It now says the economy will expand by two-point-nine percent. That's an increase of two-tenths of a point from a previous projection that was made in October. A...
