Back from Oregon, five-star Nyckoles Harbor readies to announce
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor recaps his Oregon visit as he readies to announce his college choice Wednesday.
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback, sets decision details; Oregon, UCLA, USC among finalists
The December early signing period has replaced the traditional signing period as the go-to time for top prospects to ink their binding National Letters of Intent. This year, 145 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed in December, leaving just five major targets left on the board nationally. ...
QUACK: EDGE Jaxson Jones Commits to Oregon
Sunday started off with a bang for Oregon on the recruiting trail. After backing off from a commitment to Washington earlier this week, Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) EDGE Jaxson Jones has committed to Oregon following a visit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive line prospect announced his commitment Sunday morning on social media.
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
COMMIT: Iowa lands commitment from 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper
News: On Monday, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to Iowa. Leeper picked the Hawkeyes over Indiana, Wake Forest, and Army. Iowa extended a grayshirt offer to Leeper, meaning that he won't be on scholarship for his first semester of school, but will be on scholarship for the remainder of his collegiate career in Iowa City following that first semester.
DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Oregon gets verbal commitment from edge defender Jaxson Jones days after decommitting from Washington
In five days' time, the Oregon Ducks football program was able to get edge defender Jaxson Jones to decommitment from the Washington Huskies and lock in an unofficial visit to Eugene for this weekend. Now the Ducks can add an even bigger feat to their recruitment of Jones: a verbal commitment.
Signing Day primer for the Huskers: Four expected, one to add?
As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Rob Booker is commitment No. 3 for the Badgers
Wisconsin has locked down its first in-state commitment for the class of 2024. On Wednesday, Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker announced his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Booker chose UW over Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The three-star tight...
Report: USC football will land 4-star wide receiver on National Signing Day
A longtime commit will land with the Trojans, per 247Sports.com
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
Maryland Basketball's game against Indiana just got a little bigger
Maryland basketball's game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year's muddled Big Ten. The Terps have two such...
College basketball's 10 takes: Appreciating Tennessee, baffling Juwan Howard and best backcourts
We're less than six weeks away from Selection Sunday, and time is running out for some teams. We're rapidly approaching now-or-never territory for a handful of teams that entered 2022-23 with loads of expectations. Villanova has Justin Moore back in the lineup, and new coach Kyle Neptune has to go on a run in the worst way or the Wildcats could miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
Brugler mock draft: Stroud third QB off the board?
Opinions are mixed when it comes to predicting where Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some analysts have Stroud going No. 1 overall. However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler -- who is also a frequent guest on the Bucknuts Morning 5 -- has Stroud as merely the third-best QB in this draft. In his latest mock draft, Brugler predicts that Alabama's Bryce Young will go No. 1 overall (to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade with the Chicago Bears) and Kentucky's Will Levis will go No. 2 (to the Houston Texans). Brugler has Stroud falling to the No. 5 pick, where he says the Carolina Panthers would grab the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.
