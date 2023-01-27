ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah officials plead for unity ahead of Tyre Nichols video release

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Hours before the expected release of bodycam video showing a confrontation between a man and the Memphis police officers charged with his death, Utah officials shared a message of unity with the NAACP.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued a joint statement with the NAACP on Friday condemning the "despicable act of violence" that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

On Thursday, five Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder of Nichols , a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Along with the murder charges, all the officers were also charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

"The Utah Department of Public Safety and NAACP stand together to provide a message of unity to all of our communities. The death of Tyre Nichols is a despicable act of violence and inhumanity done by the same people who were sworn to protect the people they serve," the statement reads.

Video of the confrontation was released Friday evening.

"We hope that the people of Utah know our law enforcement leaders work hard to protect all citizens' rights, life, and liberty," the statement continued. "We remain committed to respecting the preservation of every human life. Our state will continue to work with local law enforcement, our legislative partners, advocate groups, and the community to create a safe and trusting environment where our officers exercise their profession while proudly providing the utmost protection as public servants."

Communities around the country are urging residents to remain calm following the video's release.

Several protests broke out across Utah in 2020 in reaction to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. In Salt Lake City, protests escalated to the point where SWAT teams and the National Guard were called out to ensure the safety of those involved.

The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a statement following the release of the bodycam videos from the incident Friday evening.

"The video of Tyre Nichols’ death is heartbreaking, cruel, and intolerable. The Salt Lake City Police Department commends Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for her swift, righteous, and professional handling of this horrific case," the statement read in part. "We strongly denounce the inexcusable conduct of the five people involved in the death of Tyre Nichols."

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also tweeted a statement, calling the officers' actions an "unconscionable betrayal of public trust and basic humanity."

