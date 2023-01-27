Effective: 2023-01-29 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO