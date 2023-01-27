Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Upper Snake River Plain WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...INL, Mud Lake, Spencer, and Idaho Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...South Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
