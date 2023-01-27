Effective: 2023-01-31 20:21:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Paradise Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Southwest to west winds gusting 50 to 65 mph at Livingston and along portions of the Beartooth Foothills. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, and Paradise Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will produce significant blowing and drifting snow. Strong crosswinds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads, to make travel difficult. Rural roads may drift shut. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of I-90 near Livingston and US-89 in the Paradise Valley.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO