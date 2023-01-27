Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Upper Snake River Plain WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...INL, Mud Lake, Spencer, and Idaho Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
