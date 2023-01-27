ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WY

Wind Chill Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-31 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Upper Snake River Plain WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...INL, Mud Lake, Spencer, and Idaho Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY

