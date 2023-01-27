Effective: 2023-01-31 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Upper Snake River Plain WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...INL, Mud Lake, Spencer, and Idaho Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO