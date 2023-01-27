Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

