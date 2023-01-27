Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:21:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass Light snow around Lincoln and MacDonald Pass tonight A band of light snow will affect areas around Lincoln and MacDonald Pass overnight. New snow accumulations of around one inch are expected. Visibility will fall below one half mile at times in areas of falling snow. Those traveling through in this area should be alert for changing road conditions.
