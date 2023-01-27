Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:21:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Paradise Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Southwest to west winds gusting 50 to 65 mph at Livingston and along portions of the Beartooth Foothills. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, and Paradise Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will produce significant blowing and drifting snow. Strong crosswinds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads, to make travel difficult. Rural roads may drift shut. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of I-90 near Livingston and US-89 in the Paradise Valley.
