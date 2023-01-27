A local pop-up dedicated to the art of Japanese sandwiches will soon appear at various Pittsburgh breweries and restaurants. G.S. Sandoco announced on its Instagram page a full schedule of events throughout February, during which guests can enjoy handhelds made with traditional milk bread and Japanese flavors. The month kicks off on Feb. 1 with an event at Scratch & Co., followed by appearances at Soju, Lolev Beer, Coven Brewing, and Dancing Gnome.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO