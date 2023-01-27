Read full article on original website
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Concert Research Assistant, Film Programmer, Oyster Shucker, and more
External Relations Assistant. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a growing non-profit cultural institution seeking an enthusiastic External Relations Assistant to further its mission. The External Relations Assistant maintains the quality of membership and donor records, performs data entry, ensures accurate data inputs in the Garden’s constituent database, and generates reports. This position is full-time with mostly office work and occasional outdoor events. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details.
Japanese sandwiches, challah for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news
A local pop-up dedicated to the art of Japanese sandwiches will soon appear at various Pittsburgh breweries and restaurants. G.S. Sandoco announced on its Instagram page a full schedule of events throughout February, during which guests can enjoy handhelds made with traditional milk bread and Japanese flavors. The month kicks off on Feb. 1 with an event at Scratch & Co., followed by appearances at Soju, Lolev Beer, Coven Brewing, and Dancing Gnome.
Judge finds Pittsburgh Post-Gazette management violated workers' rights
As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette strike passes its 100th day, the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh celebrates a favorable decision from the National Labor Relations Board. The group has also pressed the Department of Justice to investigate Post-Gazette owners’ purchase of Pittsburgh City Paper. A statement from the Guild says an...
