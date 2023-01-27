ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Picking a contractor for disaster recovery

Orange County — The non-profit Orange County Disaster Rebuild is adding up the damage from the tornadoes that destroyed a number of homes. The organization says to be careful when choosing a contractor. The agency is also offering key advice if you have to hire a contractor. KFDM's/FOX 4's...
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment

BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Burglar steals cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets from Jasper County store

Jasper County — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a thief who took several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets from a grocery/convenience store early Monday morning. Deputies responded to an alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West in Jasper County.
fox4beaumont.com

Grand jury clears retired officer in shooting death of ex-firefighter

Jefferson County — KFDM News has learned that a Jefferson County grand jury has cleared a retired police officer following the shooting death of an ex-firefighter. That means John Ishee will not face any criminal charges. Port Arthur Police told us the shooting on Tom Drive took place during...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering community leader Fernando Ramirez

Port Arthur — Southeast Texans are remembering a community leader who made a difference, according to those who knew him. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. He owned a Hispanic media organization and was a civic leader. He fought for a better quality of life, not only for Hispanics, but everyone...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy