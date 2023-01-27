Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenager
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
fox4beaumont.com
How some smaller cities attract a police presence while other towns deal with vacancies
Vidor — There is a mass exodus of law enforcement officers in many cities across the nation. However, at least one Southeast Texas city isn't struggling when it comes to attracting a police presence, including recruiting and retaining officers. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports how Vidor and some...
fox4beaumont.com
Accused drunk driver from Jasper crashes into College Station home
College Station — An accused drunk driver with ties to Southeast Texas slammed into a home in College Station. 20-year-old Grayson Williams from Jasper is now facing a DWI charge for the crash. A judge set bond at $3,000. Police say early Tuesday morning, Williams sped through a stop...
fox4beaumont.com
Picking a contractor for disaster recovery
Orange County — The non-profit Orange County Disaster Rebuild is adding up the damage from the tornadoes that destroyed a number of homes. The organization says to be careful when choosing a contractor. The agency is also offering key advice if you have to hire a contractor. KFDM's/FOX 4's...
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment
BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
fox4beaumont.com
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
fox4beaumont.com
Man faces federal charge after he's found with rifle in SUV near St. Anthony School
BEAUMONT — A federal magistrate has ordered a man held until a preliminary and detention hearing this Thursday, after Beaumont police say they stopped the suspect in his SUV near St. Anthony School and Temple Emanuel, with an AR-15 style rifle in vehicle. Ahmed Allam, 26, had fake New...
fox4beaumont.com
Burglar steals cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets from Jasper County store
Jasper County — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a thief who took several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets from a grocery/convenience store early Monday morning. Deputies responded to an alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West in Jasper County.
fox4beaumont.com
Grand jury clears retired officer in shooting death of ex-firefighter
Jefferson County — KFDM News has learned that a Jefferson County grand jury has cleared a retired police officer following the shooting death of an ex-firefighter. That means John Ishee will not face any criminal charges. Port Arthur Police told us the shooting on Tom Drive took place during...
fox4beaumont.com
Special Report: What's ahead for Ford Park venue as it marks 20-year milestone
BEAUMONT — The Ford Park entertainment venue in Jefferson County is now 20 years old. Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban performed at the first concert held at the venue in April 2003. However, as Angel San Juan shows us in this special report, the facility has not always been...
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering community leader Fernando Ramirez
Port Arthur — Southeast Texans are remembering a community leader who made a difference, according to those who knew him. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. He owned a Hispanic media organization and was a civic leader. He fought for a better quality of life, not only for Hispanics, but everyone...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
