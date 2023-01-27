ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winter weather returns with cold temps and passing snow showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — After a few early sprinkles, the breezes will pick up and temperatures will fall back through the 30s today. By tonight our overnight low will hit the 20s with a few passing snow showers overnight. WINTER RETURNING:. The rest of the week looks much colder...
HARRISBURG, PA
Winter is coming; snow showers expected for the midweek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's been very mild and that will continue tonight with a low around 32. Get ready for big change. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in the 30s starting tomorrow. A snow shower will be possible early Wednesday morning but it won't amount to much. Windy and much colder for the end of the week.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Luke Bryan's 'Country on Tour' to make summer stop in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHP) — Country music singer Luke Bryan is taking his new tour to Dauphin County this summer. Bryan will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. as part of his "Country on Tour" tour. Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Connor Smith and DJ Rock...
HERSHEY, PA
Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Fire at Mulberry Street Bridge encampment one week after cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa — It’s officially a week since the city cleaned up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment. Some of the homeless are already making their way back to the Mulberry Street encampment, while others never left. The city first noticed the rapid decline of the Mulberry Street Bridge...
Yorktowne Hotel finally reopens their doors after six years

After six years in the making, the Yorktowne Hotel finally reopened their doors on Tuesday. Hundreds of people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony held in the lobby late Tuesday afternoon. The newly renovated hotel is now complete with 123 rooms, a banquet hall for weddings or events, and a full-service...
YORK, PA
Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss breaks new record

HERSHEY, Pa — The 21st Annual Hershey Bear Toss took place during their game against the Bridgeport Islanders. The Bears lost to the Islanders 0-2, but that did not stop more than 10,500 fans from throwing down their toys with only five seconds left in the game. “It is,...
HERSHEY, PA
Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg considering fencing to keep people out of Mulberry St. encampment

Harrisburg, PA — The City of Harrisburg is considering temporary fencing to keep people out of the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. “If the Capital Area Coalition Against Homelessness can't convince the remaining people to leave, we are going to have to explore putting up temporary fencing in the area and basically shutting off that area to the public to address a public safety issue area,” said Matt Maisel, Harrisburg City Spokesperson.
HARRISBURG, PA
Cat shot in the neck at apartment in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating after a feral cat was shot in the neck outside of an apartment complex. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens says the shooting happened on Jan. 28 at around 12:17 p.m. on the 500 block of State St. When Troopers got...
Two arrested for "disturbance" involving firearm in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities have apprehended two people for their roles in the situation. No other details are known at this time. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police are investigating a disturbance in Lower Paxton that included a firearm. According to Lower Paxton Township Police Department, officials...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg councilman pulls out gun and interrupts attempted burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez, stopped an active burglary late in the night, after the criminal tried breaking into Rodriguez's non-profit. According to Rodriguez, the incident happened after 1 a.m. on Saturday night at Rodriguez's non-profit business, All You Can Inc. Rodriguez says he was...
HARRISBURG, PA
42-year-old killed after head-on collision in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A car wreck near Wayne Hwy. in Quincy Township has claimed the life of one man. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg, 67-year-old Wesley Hurd had been stopped at an intersection of Wayne Hwy. and Five Forks Rd. on Friday at 5:28 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster City police giving out free gun locks to public

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is taking steps to highlight the importance of gun safety around the area. According to a Twitter post by the department, officials are handing out free gun locks at the station to whoever wants them while supplies last.

