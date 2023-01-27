CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at an apartment complex near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home late Monday morning.The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.The...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO