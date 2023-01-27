Read full article on original website
96-year-old woman found dead in freezer in Chicago
The remains of a 96-year-old woman were found dead inside a freezer in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 29, shot and critically wounded in Pilsen
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Pilsen neighborhood. The 29-year-old was riding in a car around 10:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Canalport Avenue when a silver sedan pulled up and someone started shooting into her vehicle, according to police. She...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot and critically wounded in West Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. The 19-year-old was arguing with another male around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, according to Chicago police.
Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
oakpark.com
Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
Chicago shooting: Man, 80, seriously wounds man who forced way into Northwest Side home
An 80-year-old man shot and seriously wounded an intruder who forced his way into a home on the Northwest Side Monday morning, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
80-year-old Chicago man hospitalized after critically wounding home intruder
CHICAGO - An 80-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized Monday morning after a home invasion on the Northwest Side where he shot and critically wounded one of the suspects. About 10:30 a.m., the elderly man responded to a knock on the door at his residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore
CHICAGO - A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot during argument in Auburn Gresham, police say
A teen boy was injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Lane Bryant shootings: New theories emerge as Tinley Park murders remain unsolved after 15 years
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - This week marks 15 years since the Lane Bryant murders happened in a Tinley Park strip mall. In a Fox 32 News special report, Dane Placko takes a look back at the case described as one with a lot of leads and no clear motive. Tinley...
fox32chicago.com
3 charged in armed carjacking in Ashburn
CHICAGO - Three men were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood. Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21, and Marvin Barber, 20, are accused of taking a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 83rd Street, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
80-year-old victim shoots suspect in home invasion near O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at an apartment complex near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home late Monday morning.The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.The...
fox32chicago.com
'Appalling' video shows Chicago police officer repeatedly punching man in holding cell
CHICAGO - Surveillance footage released Tuesday shows a Chicago police officer repeatedly punching a man in a holding cell more than three years ago. The video shows Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez delivering nearly 20 closed-fist blows to Damien Stewart in the lockup at the South Chicago District after he was allegedly caught with a gun during a confrontational traffic stop on May 18, 2019.
2 Chicago-area women among 3 dead in shooting near Beverly Hills
Two women from the Chicago area were among three people fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning at a short-term rental home near Beverly Hills. The victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop falsely reported his car stolen 44 times to beat traffic tickets, prosecutors say
A Chicago police officer falsely reported that his personal car had been stolen 44 times since 2009 to avoid paying parking and automated traffic tickets, officials said Tuesday. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, made more than $145,000 as a Chicago cop in 2021 and retired this month, according to public records. He...
