KFDM-TV
How some smaller cities attract a police presence while other towns deal with vacancies
Vidor — There is a mass exodus of law enforcement officers in many cities across the nation. However, at least one Southeast Texas city isn't struggling when it comes to attracting a police presence, including recruiting and retaining officers. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports how Vidor and some...
KFDM-TV
Accused drunk driver from Jasper crashes into College Station home
College Station — An accused drunk driver with ties to Southeast Texas slammed into a home in College Station. 20-year-old Grayson Williams from Jasper is now facing a DWI charge for the crash. A judge set bond at $3,000. Police say early Tuesday morning, Williams sped through a stop...
Grand jury clears former Beaumont officer following deadly shooting of retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Beaumont Police officer will not face charges after he shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. (Editor's note: The above video is from a November 18, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting took place on November 17, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to...
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment
BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
kjas.com
Sheriff asks for help in finding man who stole catalytic convertor
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies are asking for help in identifying and locating a man who they say is responsible for the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle on the south side of town. Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said a camera located at the home...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show heads to Red Tailz Crawfish
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to check out Red Tailz Crawfish as the season for the tasty crustaceans gets into full swing. Crawfish season in Texas generally runs from January through July for wild-caught crawfish, while farm-raised ones are available over a longer period of the year.
Vidor man arrested, charged after Beaumont Police find eight stolen tires in bed of truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
'Not survivable': Forensic pathologist describes 6-year-old's injuries during Beaumont man's manslaughter trial
BEAUMONT, Texas — During the trial of a man charged in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy, jurors heard about the injuries the young boy sustained after being hit by an ATV. Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
KFDM-TV
Man faces federal charge after he's found with rifle in SUV near St. Anthony School
BEAUMONT — A federal magistrate has ordered a man held until a preliminary and detention hearing this Thursday, after Beaumont police say they stopped the suspect in his SUV near St. Anthony School and Temple Emanuel, with an AR-15 style rifle in vehicle. Ahmed Allam, 26, had fake New...
KFDM-TV
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Some Other Place executive director makes drastic, temporary life-style change to better help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Chris Robertson, the executive director of Some Other Place, went on an eye-opening mission that involved nothing more than the clothes on his back and a sleeping bag. A reality for the almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in Beaumont is that they walk around the city...
12newsnow.com
'They hit a child': Chilling testimony heard in trial of Beaumont man charged in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy
Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
KFDM-TV
Special Report: What's ahead for Ford Park venue as it marks 20-year milestone
BEAUMONT — The Ford Park entertainment venue in Jefferson County is now 20 years old. Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban performed at the first concert held at the venue in April 2003. However, as Angel San Juan shows us in this special report, the facility has not always been...
Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
