WJTV.com

Bipartisan bill targets fentanyl variants

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reintroduced a bill to target fentanyl-related substances for enhanced enforcement. The Save America from the Fentanyl Emergency (SAFE) Act would designate so-called fentanyl “analogues” as Schedule 1 drugs with the highest risk of abuse. Some of these substances include carfentanil, an animal tranquilizer 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
