Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
MSNBC
RNC throws Ye under the bus with resolution ‘condemning’ antisemitism
The next time Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, releases a clothing line to troll liberals, the pieces might as well have tread marks on them. Republicans are officially throwing the artist under the bus after years of celebrating his bigoted remarks and using him to try to convince young people — particularly, young Black people — to become conservatives.
MSNBC
Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles
Rachel Maddow reviews the "weird saga" of the investigation of Donald Trump's hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and the efforts by Bill Barr's DOJ to make the whole case disappear. With Barr out of the way and Trump no longer in office, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is presenting evidence to a grand jury.Jan. 31, 2023.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
MSNBC
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know
At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
MSNBC
Arizona’s elections chief seeks investigation into Kari Lake tweet
Arizona’s failed Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, ran a campaign founded on former President Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud. Even before Election Day, Lake refused to say whether she would accept the legitimacy of the vote if she lost. Since her loss in November, she has blasted her baseless claims about the election through her social media channels and to anyone within earshot, and that may have just landed her in some trouble.
MSNBC
Republicans’ ‘ready-to-go’ agenda stalls with surprising speed
About a month ago, there was still some uncertainty about who would lead the House as Republicans prepared to take over the majority. As you might’ve noticed, Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker proved to be a bit more contentious than the GOP hoped. But while that intra-party drama...
MSNBC
Biden isn’t doing enough to stop another Trump ‘killing spree’
A recent Rolling Stone report highlights the Trump administration’s infamous "killing spree" — a push to execute as many people as it could before Joe Biden, who ran on a promise to end the death penalty, took over. Under Trump Attorney General Bill Barr’s leadership, the Justice Department...
Freedom Caucus revolt brewing in South Carolina after GOP asks them to sign ‘Soviet-style pledge’
The South Carolina Freedom Caucus members say Republicans are demanding that they sign an a “Soviet-style pledge” or otherwise be kicked out of the caucus.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
MSNBC
Ex-GOP congressman: Party is just ‘waiting around for Trump to die’
“That is quite morbid. But it's also yet another example of the problem—Republicans continue to hope for someone or something else to deliver the solution. And the solution never comes,” says Chris Hayes on McKay Coppins’ reporting that some Republicans are waiting for Trump to pass away. Feb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC
'Looks like they are moving closer to bringing charges': Reporter on grand jury
The New York Times' William Rashbaum joins Morning Joe to discuss his reporting on the Manhattan district attorney’s office presenting evidence to a grand jury about Donald Trump’s role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.Jan. 31, 2023.
MSNBC
The Atlantic: Some Republicans 'can't wait' for Trump to die
Staff Writer for The Atlantic, McKay Coppins, joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss his reporting that finds many in the GOP want Trump out of the way before 2024 and are secretly hoping his health or an indictment will solve their problem.Jan. 31, 2023.
WRDW-TV
Fani Willis has enough evidence to indict Donald Trump: Geoff Duncan
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s former lieutenant governor, now an on-air CNN commentator, said Fulton County DA Fani Willis has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in interfering with the result of the state’s 2020 presidential election. “There’s enough information...
MSNBC
Video released of Trump deposition in New York fraud case
Newly released video shows former President Trump taking questions under oath in the New York civil fraud investigation last summer. He pleaded the Fifth Amendment more than 400 times during the deposition. NBC News’ Ron Allen has more details.Jan. 31, 2023.
NYT Board Member Claims Meta, Instagram Reinstating Trump Will Destroy Democracy, Take Down the Country
Mara Gay, a member of the New York Times editorial board, expressed strong disappointment on an episode of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC regarding the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's social media accounts.
