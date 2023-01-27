American Idol Season 20 Golden Ticket winners perform to save lives

CHESTER — Don't miss an opportunity to watch two American Idol Golden Ticket winners perform in the heart of Chester at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education next month. "Count Me In - A Night of Hope" will feature Chesterfield native Carrie Brockwell, an Appomattox Regional Governor's School student.

A share of the proceeds will benefit suicide prevention. Sadly, it's a cause that Brockwell has been personally touched by, losing two young neighbors to suicide .

The night of music and inspiration will include special guest Singer/Songwriter Hazi [pronounced Haa-Zee], a fellow American Idol Season 20 contestant. Brockwell and Hazi, country artists, met when they auditioned in Austin, Texas for the American singing competition television series.

Ticket holders will hear music from Brockwell's soon-to-be-released second album as well as other hits. All ticket proceeds will support the missions of Runway 2 Life and the Perkinson Center.

Event Sponsors include Coastal Consultants, Chesapeake Bank, American Applicators, Blueprint Financial, Emerson Ventures, Primis Bank, The Reserve at The Highlands and Three Leg Run Brewery Winery Meadery.

Carrie Brockwell, Singer/Songwriter

At age 16, Brockwell is very familiar with the stage. She got her start performing in many musical theatre shows in the Richmond, Va. area, most notably the titular role in the mainstage production of “Annie” at age 11. In November of 2021, Brockwell independently released her first self-written and composed EP entitled “Impressions." The EP/songs have been well received by industry professionals. As a result of this reception, some of her songs have been featured in national podcasts.

In the late summer of 2021, Brockwell began the process of auditioning for American Idol Season 20. Brockwell’s online auditions were successful which allowed her to move on to the next round, an in-person audition for Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in Austin. The judges awarded her a golden ticket to Hollywood.

In October of 2022, Carrie made her Nashville debut while performing at JMA Fest. She is set to release her second record in early 2023 which will include the song “Dizzy.” This song was co-written and recorded in Nashville with recording artist Britton Cameron.

Hazi, Singer/Songwriter

Only 23 years old, Hazi from East Tennessee is an artist with many different varieties of music. After his American Idol experience, he moved to Nashville to get started on new endeavors in the country genre. He is becoming a crowd favorite after only living in Nashville for a short period of time. Hazi's storytelling abilities and soul-encapsulating voice have made him a popular name among Nashville listeners.

Runway 2 Life

The nonprofit Runway 2 Life shares faith, provides education, connects community, delivers hope and encourages freedom. A full-time team provides free mentoring and coaching for people who struggle with anxiety, depression, suicidal ideations, self-harm, addiction and trauma. Runway 2 Life also goes into the community and businesses to teach and train staff to recognize the signs of suicide.

"We also go into the community and businesses to teach and train staff to recognize the signs of suicide," Alicia Amsler , Runway 2 Life founder, said. "Our motto is… the world needs who you were made to be."

The benefit concert performed in the Perkinson Center's Jimmy Dean Theatre begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17. Special appearances include Brian Fechino [lead guitar], Michael Lille [guitar], Daniel Clarke [keys/organ], John Small [bass], Julia Merideth [sax] and Dan Uphoff [drums].

"Count Me In - A Night of Hope" tickets are $30 each plus fees. Hurry, there is a limited number available.

Perkinson Center is located at 11810 Centre Street next to the Chester Library. For tickets and information about the public performing and visual arts center that provides and promotes cultural arts opportunities within our community, visit PerkinsonCenter.org or call 804-748-5555.

