hometownstations.com

The Van Wert Police Department named the February 2023 Agency of the Month

Press Release from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Foundation: The Van Wert Police Department was recently named the February 2023 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation...
VAN WERT, OH
Allen County Sheriff responds to NAACP's news conference on mandating body cameras

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Monday, the Lima Chapter of the NAACP held a news conference to talk again about body cameras. They said that they have contacted Governor Mike DeWine's offices to talk about mandating body cameras for law enforcement. They would like to see the Allen County Sheriff's Office equipped with the cameras because they say Allen is the largest county in our area without them. We talked to Sheriff Matt Treglia about the issue again, and he says it is not the cost of the equipment that is keeping his office from getting them. It is that the laws regarding the cameras need to be addressed first to protect the privacy of the citizens he represents.
Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lawson Case Update

A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session

RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
Spencerville mayor arrested on pandering charge

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Mayor Phil Briggs is currently being held in the Allen County Jail after being arrested Monday on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office was contacted...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city. The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.
LIMA, OH
Local employers take part in Rhodes State Advanced Manufacturing Forum to discuss the ever-changing workforce

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State Advanced Manufacturing Forum met to make sure they are meeting the challenges of an ever-changing workforce. Nine local employers met with Rhodes State College to learn what direction their advanced manufacturing programs are heading. Local manufacturers offered insight into the skills and education they are looking for to meet a rapidly growing and changing industry. Rhodes state says these jobs are in high demand and the key is keeping constant communication to meet the needs.
LIMA, OH
New cameras expected to aid LPD investigations

LIMA — The Lima Police Department will add another “tool” to its public safety toolbox in the near future with the addition of 12 license plate-reading cameras to be erected at various locations throughout the city. The City of Lima recently entered into a two-year contract, at...
LIMA, OH
State climatologist speaks to Lima City School students as part of the 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's constantly moving, we experience it with our senses, and it's personal as we make decision's around it every day. It's the weather. The 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series is underway and it's all about the weather. State climatologist Aaron Wilson speaking to Lima City School students and others at Ohio State Lima today about climate change and its effects on each of us. He says it's no secret that things are different. Temperatures are changing, precipitation is increasing with wetter winters and springs along with the intensity of the rainfall increasing as well. The weather impacts transportation, food, businesses, and more.
LIMA, OH
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
Leaders of Nazi homeschooling channel live in Upper Sandusky

The leaders of the "Dissident Homeschool" Telegram channel, which produces white supremacist lesson plans for 2,400+ members, are a married couple with four children in Upper Sandusky. Driving the news: Vice News reported that the channel's "admins and members use racist, homophobic, and antisemitic slurs without shame, and quote Hitler...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Injury Crash Update

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with serious injuries. Responders were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. Officials say…53-year-old, Donald Williams of Auburn was driving a semitruck westbound on U.S. 6… as 74-year-old Tracy Moog of Bryan was southbound on County Road 12C. Moog entered the intersection and struck the trailer of the semi. Williams did not suffer any injuries in the crash, but Moog and his passenger, 74-year-old Connie Moog, were both taken to a hospital. Officials add…failure to wear seat belts was a contributing factor in the crash.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

