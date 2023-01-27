ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections

A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley Fire Department gets new firetruck

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) unveiled its new firetruck on Tuesday during a push-in ceremony. The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003. SVFD's new firetruck has improved reliability and new equipment, which will increase safety in the community.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
iheart.com

Coyotes Are Chasing Skiers At Resort And Experts Don’t Know Why

Skiers in Sandpoint, Idaho have been dealing with more than just nasty falls. Several of them have reported being chased by coyotes on the slopes, with the Idaho Fish and Game Panhandle Region saying on Facebook that “One woman was chased into a tree well and had to fight the coyote off.”
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Sandpoint man arrested, charged in father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho — An elderly Sandpoint man was found deceased after Sandpoint Police responded to a welfare check at the man's residence, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. Sandpoint Police said officers received a call for a welfare check for John Owens at his...
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

