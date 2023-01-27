Read full article on original website
Kootenai County home-sharing program opening applications in February
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County residents in search of affordable housing will soon have a new resource to help them find it, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Online applications for HomeShare Kootenai County are set to open Feb. 10 at homesharekc.org.
Downtown Spokane could soon have new jail, county commissioners discuss next steps
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, Spokane County Commissioners this week discussed the initial steps to build a new detention facility, which will likely be located behind the current Spokane County Jail. However, the hope for a new jail facility will only come to fruition with support from...
KREM2
Frustration boils between city and community members over police accountability in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Following the death of George Floyd and a massive protest in downtown Spokane, Spokane City Leaders started meeting with groups to discuss police reform. During the last three years, they've had four roundtable discussions with a fifth scheduled this week. Instead, talked ended Tuesday morning on a bitter note.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
Spokane officials testify at Senate Human Services Committee for Bill 5226
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, Spokane County Sheriff John Knowles, and Chief of Spokane Police Department Craig Meidl testified at the Senate for Human Services Committee hearing in support of Senate Bill (SB) 5226, which aims to refocus the Department of Corrections on public safety. SB...
Spokane Valley Fire Department gets new firetruck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) unveiled its new firetruck on Tuesday during a push-in ceremony. The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003. SVFD's new firetruck has improved reliability and new equipment, which will increase safety in the community.
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
Local short-term rental owners react to Coeur d'Alene city proposal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene, a prime summer destination for people around the country, depends on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The city recently released a proposal to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. If approved, operating without a permit could cost thousands of dollars. Since 2017, the city has...
Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
KXLY
Spokane Valley City Hall to undergo repairs 5 years after failed construction
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- There is a growing list of defects being identified within the $14 million Spokane Valley City Hall building. The most severe is a wall that's now sinking into the ground. Less than a year after staff moved into their new office space, its flaws become visible.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
iheart.com
Coyotes Are Chasing Skiers At Resort And Experts Don’t Know Why
Skiers in Sandpoint, Idaho have been dealing with more than just nasty falls. Several of them have reported being chased by coyotes on the slopes, with the Idaho Fish and Game Panhandle Region saying on Facebook that “One woman was chased into a tree well and had to fight the coyote off.”
Kootenai County starts process of adding more deputies to Hayden streets
HAYDEN, Idaho — The signs are everywhere. Hayden is growing. Kootenai County Lieutenant Zachary Sifford sees it. "Hayden has big box stores now and a lot of alcohol sales so it's not the small-town Hayden it used to be," Lt. Sifford says. Right now, four sheriff's deputies patrol Hayden,...
Sandpoint man arrested, charged in father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho — An elderly Sandpoint man was found deceased after Sandpoint Police responded to a welfare check at the man's residence, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. Sandpoint Police said officers received a call for a welfare check for John Owens at his...
FOX 28 Spokane
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS).
KREM2
