RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stalking. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Brothersville Rd for reports of a damaged window in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. The victim told deputies she woke up around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of her bedroom window being smashed. The victim says she checked her security cameras and saw fifty-one-year-old Lawrence Glover placing something on her car just before her window was broken.

HEPHZIBAH, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO