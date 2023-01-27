ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Comments / 3

natalie
3d ago

they are blessed to have mr higgenbottem as thier principal. it would have been so much worse under someone else.

Reply
3
Related
abccolumbia.com

Spring Valley High students dismissed after threat investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District Two says students are being dismissed from Spring Valley High School this morning due to a threat investigation. The district says parents can pick up students from the stadium and need to bring proper identification with them. Richland County deputies...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

15 year-old student charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Blythewood High School student is being charged after bringing a gun to school, say Richland deputies. The 15 year-old was apprehended when the School Resource Officer was notified this afternoon, Jan. 31, by school administrators of a gun found inside the student’s backpack. The...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police accepting 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy applications

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is accepting Citizen’s Police Academy applications for 2023. The academy runs weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from March 14 through May 16. According to the Police Department’s website, the Academy’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

S.C. State University hosts forum to discuss police brutality

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating and subsequent death of 29 year old Type Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has renewed the discussion over police brutality. Tuesday evening South Carolina State University’s Department of Social Sciences held a forum entitled, “Let’s Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence” to tackle the issue head on.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Saluda County authorities searching for homicide suspects

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim involved in a motor vehicle crash as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson. The Orangeburg resident died at the scene of the crash that occurred on May Branch Road in Saluda County on Friday, Jan. 20, say authorities.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Man wanted for stalking, smashing woman's window in Hephzibah

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stalking. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Brothersville Rd for reports of a damaged window in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. The victim told deputies she woke up around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of her bedroom window being smashed. The victim says she checked her security cameras and saw fifty-one-year-old Lawrence Glover placing something on her car just before her window was broken.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy