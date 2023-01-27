Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pinpoint Weather: Rainy and wintry pattern continues
The region will be dealing with a persistent pattern of precipitation, but the type of precipitation will be different from time to time and location to location. Expect to see a mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain over the Highlands tonight and Wednesday morning. Snow is likely to stay north of the viewing area, but close, so if you are traveling toward Charlottesville, prepare for some snow showers at times. The regions south of Interstate 64 will have to deal with a cold rain.
Weather Kids: Jax Kintgen
Jax Kintgen is a Third Grade Student at James River Day School in Lynchburg. He does enjoy the snow, but is looking forward to the Spring. This week Jax is requesting the the Groundhog not see his shadow, so we can have an early Spring.
Home and Garden show celebrates 13th anniversary in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The time of the year to start your garden and do your “DIY” renovations is back. The Berglund Center is hosting the 13th Annual Home and Garden Show for a three-day run beginning on February 3rd. Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, the...
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
Salem Meyhem’s inaugural season suddenly over
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – On January 31st, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) shocked the local sports community with the sudden announcement that all remaining league games have been postponed, effectively ending the Salem Meyhem‘s 2023 season. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the...
Appomattox firefighters respond to shed fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a shed fire on January 29th. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, crews went to the Western Lane and Moonlight Road area and found a shed fully involved in a blaze. Firefighters say while fighting the blaze, EMS treated one person for injuries.
Student Achiever: Glenvar’s Jake Cline
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As we inch closer to February, a pivotal month in high school wrestling, Jake Cline is determined to be in Salem and become a state champion again. Last year, the Glenvar grappler was the defending state title holder before he was upset in the...
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
Furry Friends: Meet Smiley, Tyra, and Cheerio at the Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shelters across the country and here at home in Central and Southwest Virginia are quickly filling up with animals looking for their forever homes. Furry Friends on WFXR News gives our local shelters a chance to show off their adorable adoptable pets in hopes their forever family is watching!
Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
Tyson Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a Tyson tractor-trailer fire on January 29th. Shortly before 6 a.m., crews responded to Interstate 81 South in Botetourt County. When they arrived on the scene, they found a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the woods. The driver was able to unhook the trailer, so crews could put the fire out.
WBB: Virginia Tech at Virginia Postgame Reaction
Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. Veterans Voices : Jack Esworthy. Veterans Voices : Jack Esworthy Full Interview. Veterans Voices...
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A look at Virginia’s 2023 football schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The 2023 season for the University of Virginia features six home games as well as a neutral site match-up. UVA will also be playing six teams that appeared in bowl games last season. The Cavaliers will open the schedule against SEC-opponent Tennessee in Nashville before...
Pack’s late flurry lifts No. 23 Miami past Va Tech, 92-83
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nigel Pack had five perfect minutes, and Miami remained perfect at home because of them. Pack scored all 17 of his points in a six-shot barrage late in the second half that lifted the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes to a 92-83 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
Bigger Than Basketball: Virginia Tech coaching staff shows off sneakers to fight pediatric cancer
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month after defeating Syracuse, 85-70, Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum. But it was what the coaches were wearing on their feet that showed how the game was bigger than basketball. Bigger Than Basketball:...
EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
Experts share advice on preventing vehicle break-ins and theft
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — In the first three quarters of 2022, the Lynchburg Police Department reported nearly 300 offenses of property stolen from a vehicle and just over 200 offenses of motor vehicle theft. Community members say it can be disheartening seeing the number of break-ins and thefts. “I...
Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
