The region will be dealing with a persistent pattern of precipitation, but the type of precipitation will be different from time to time and location to location. Expect to see a mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain over the Highlands tonight and Wednesday morning. Snow is likely to stay north of the viewing area, but close, so if you are traveling toward Charlottesville, prepare for some snow showers at times. The regions south of Interstate 64 will have to deal with a cold rain.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO