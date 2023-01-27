ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Rainy and wintry pattern continues

The region will be dealing with a persistent pattern of precipitation, but the type of precipitation will be different from time to time and location to location. Expect to see a mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain over the Highlands tonight and Wednesday morning. Snow is likely to stay north of the viewing area, but close, so if you are traveling toward Charlottesville, prepare for some snow showers at times. The regions south of Interstate 64 will have to deal with a cold rain.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Weather Kids: Jax Kintgen

Jax Kintgen is a Third Grade Student at James River Day School in Lynchburg. He does enjoy the snow, but is looking forward to the Spring. This week Jax is requesting the the Groundhog not see his shadow, so we can have an early Spring.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Home and Garden show celebrates 13th anniversary in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The time of the year to start your garden and do your “DIY” renovations is back. The Berglund Center is hosting the 13th Annual Home and Garden Show for a three-day run beginning on February 3rd. Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salem Meyhem’s inaugural season suddenly over

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – On January 31st, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) shocked the local sports community with the sudden announcement that all remaining league games have been postponed, effectively ending the Salem Meyhem‘s 2023 season. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Appomattox firefighters respond to shed fire

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a shed fire on January 29th. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, crews went to the Western Lane and Moonlight Road area and found a shed fully involved in a blaze. Firefighters say while fighting the blaze, EMS treated one person for injuries.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: Glenvar’s Jake Cline

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As we inch closer to February, a pivotal month in high school wrestling, Jake Cline is determined to be in Salem and become a state champion again. Last year, the Glenvar grappler was the defending state title holder before he was upset in the...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tyson Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-81

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a Tyson tractor-trailer fire on January 29th. Shortly before 6 a.m., crews responded to Interstate 81 South in Botetourt County. When they arrived on the scene, they found a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the woods. The driver was able to unhook the trailer, so crews could put the fire out.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

WBB: Virginia Tech at Virginia Postgame Reaction

Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. Veterans Voices : Jack Esworthy. Veterans Voices : Jack Esworthy Full Interview. Veterans Voices...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

A look at Virginia’s 2023 football schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The 2023 season for the University of Virginia features six home games as well as a neutral site match-up. UVA will also be playing six teams that appeared in bowl games last season. The Cavaliers will open the schedule against SEC-opponent Tennessee in Nashville before...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pack’s late flurry lifts No. 23 Miami past Va Tech, 92-83

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nigel Pack had five perfect minutes, and Miami remained perfect at home because of them. Pack scored all 17 of his points in a six-shot barrage late in the second half that lifted the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes to a 92-83 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Experts share advice on preventing vehicle break-ins and theft

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — In the first three quarters of 2022, the Lynchburg Police Department reported nearly 300 offenses of property stolen from a vehicle and just over 200 offenses of motor vehicle theft. Community members say it can be disheartening seeing the number of break-ins and thefts. “I...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

