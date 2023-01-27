Read full article on original website
Related
Taxes slow India's solar power rollout but boost manufacture
BENGALURU, India (AP) — In May last year Fortum India, a subsidiary of a Finnish solar developer, won the bid for a solar power project in the state of Gujarat. The project was due to be completed three months ago and would have generated enough electricity for 200,000 homes.
energyintel.com
Nuclear Fuel Market: Kazatomprom Looks To Reduce Russian Stake in JVs
Threats of sanctions on Rosatom have resurfaced this year, and Energy Intelligence understands that Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom is taking steps to avoid being caught in the fallout. OPG launches SMR innovative SMR delivery model; France's regulator calls for thorough nuclear program review; Oklo prepares to license a US nuclear...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
techxplore.com
Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift
The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals. With a push to get more electricity from solar...
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Europe is scooping up future US liquefied natural gas supplies to prevent crisis
Buyers from across Europe are turning to long-term supply deals with U.S. liquefied natural gas exporters to mitigate an energy crisis.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips
The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint.
rigzone.com
DOE Awards $118Mn To Accelerate Domestic Biofuel Production
The US DOE has announced $118Mn in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $118 million in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs.
Biden climate law spurred billions in clean energy investment. Has it been a success?
WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden signed the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act in August, supporters hailed the measure as the largest climate investment in the nation's history -- but questions remained about what the spending would ultimately achieve. The majority of the funding took the form of tax...
Global carbon emissions forecast cut due to Ukraine war and Biden, says BP
Oil and gas group says countries are pursuing energy security by backing domestic, renewable supplies
The Verge
Microsoft strikes ‘strategic alliance’ with solar manufacturer
Microsoft just forged a strategic alliance with a major solar panel manufacturer to try to make good on its clean energy goals. The deal comes as supply chain woes and allegations of labor abuse are making it increasingly difficult to deploy solar energy across the US. The plan is for...
energyintel.com
Carbon Offsets Attract Growing Scrutiny
The voluntary carbon market is a fast growing beast, and that rapid growth has brought scrutiny that has recently grown much worse. Worth some $2 billion in 2021, industry watchers forecast the sector could balloon up to $40 billion by 2030. Yet a recent expose in the Guardian newspaper cites scientific studies that claim up to 95% of carbon avoidance projects verified by leading voluntary carbon credit certification provider Verra do not offer real emissions reductions, especially those associated with deforestation projects. This is a potentially big problem and public relations nightmare for European oil majors that plan to rely heavily on the voluntary carbon markets to meet their scope 1-3 emission targets.
energyintel.com
US Oil Production and Drilling Indicators
Profits at the US major will likely fall amid lower oil and gas prices, but Chevron sees plenty of growth elsewhere in its future. Buyers and sellers of Russian oil products may get a few more weeks to wrap up deliveries under a proposed G7 price cap system. China's dramatic...
energyintel.com
US House Passes SPR Restrictions
Profits at the US major will likely fall amid lower oil and gas prices, but Chevron sees plenty of growth elsewhere in its future. Buyers and sellers of Russian oil products may get a few more weeks to wrap up deliveries under a proposed G7 price cap system. Freeport LNG...
OilPrice.com
BP Believes Oil Demand Will Peak Near 2030 As Shift To Renewables Accelerates
Global oil demand is expected to peak between the late 2020s and early 2030s as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is accelerating investment in clean energy and governments are looking to bolster energy security with higher shares of renewables in the energy mix, BP said on Monday. In one of...
Autoblog
Koji Sato, Toyota's incoming CEO, must navigate shift to clean energy
TOKYO — Koji Sato, who was named on Thursday as the future CEO of Japan's top automaker Toyota Motor Corp, is an engineer with a background in diesel engines who will be tasked with navigating the company's shift to clean energy. Currently the CEO of Toyota's luxury brand Lexus,...
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
