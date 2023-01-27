ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

energyintel.com

Nuclear Fuel Market: Kazatomprom Looks To Reduce Russian Stake in JVs

Threats of sanctions on Rosatom have resurfaced this year, and Energy Intelligence understands that Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom is taking steps to avoid being caught in the fallout. OPG launches SMR innovative SMR delivery model; France's regulator calls for thorough nuclear program review; Oklo prepares to license a US nuclear...
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
techxplore.com

Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals. With a push to get more electricity from solar...
rigzone.com

DOE Awards $118Mn To Accelerate Domestic Biofuel Production

The US DOE has announced $118Mn in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $118 million in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs.
The Verge

Microsoft strikes ‘strategic alliance’ with solar manufacturer

Microsoft just forged a strategic alliance with a major solar panel manufacturer to try to make good on its clean energy goals. The deal comes as supply chain woes and allegations of labor abuse are making it increasingly difficult to deploy solar energy across the US. The plan is for...
GEORGIA STATE
energyintel.com

Carbon Offsets Attract Growing Scrutiny

The voluntary carbon market is a fast growing beast, and that rapid growth has brought scrutiny that has recently grown much worse. Worth some $2 billion in 2021, industry watchers forecast the sector could balloon up to $40 billion by 2030. Yet a recent expose in the Guardian newspaper cites scientific studies that claim up to 95% of carbon avoidance projects verified by leading voluntary carbon credit certification provider Verra do not offer real emissions reductions, especially those associated with deforestation projects. This is a potentially big problem and public relations nightmare for European oil majors that plan to rely heavily on the voluntary carbon markets to meet their scope 1-3 emission targets.
energyintel.com

US Oil Production and Drilling Indicators

Profits at the US major will likely fall amid lower oil and gas prices, but Chevron sees plenty of growth elsewhere in its future. Buyers and sellers of Russian oil products may get a few more weeks to wrap up deliveries under a proposed G7 price cap system. China's dramatic...
energyintel.com

US House Passes SPR Restrictions

Profits at the US major will likely fall amid lower oil and gas prices, but Chevron sees plenty of growth elsewhere in its future. Buyers and sellers of Russian oil products may get a few more weeks to wrap up deliveries under a proposed G7 price cap system. Freeport LNG...
OilPrice.com

BP Believes Oil Demand Will Peak Near 2030 As Shift To Renewables Accelerates

Global oil demand is expected to peak between the late 2020s and early 2030s as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is accelerating investment in clean energy and governments are looking to bolster energy security with higher shares of renewables in the energy mix, BP said on Monday. In one of...
Autoblog

Koji Sato, Toyota's incoming CEO, must navigate shift to clean energy

TOKYO — Koji Sato, who was named on Thursday as the future CEO of Japan's top automaker Toyota Motor Corp, is an engineer with a background in diesel engines who will be tasked with navigating the company's shift to clean energy. Currently the CEO of Toyota's luxury brand Lexus,...

