Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Disguise the Surprise
ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and gifts are once again on everyone’s mind. Jewelry is a very popular item to give for Valentine’s Day (including engagement rings). But, the problem is that the shape of a jewelry box is very recognizable, ruining the surprise. Tuesday morning, Founder of ‘Disguise the Surprise’, Duffy Hofer joined Mary in studio to share about her innovative dividers. The dividers slide together around the small box holding it in place inside of a shirt box. She explains it is so easy that anyone can do it. The crafty mom or friend can use the dividers to make a thoughtful gift box full of items that scream “I Love You”.
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: JD and Kate Industries
ST. LOUIS — JD and Kate Industries is a husband-and-wife owned candle making business. The dynamic duo makes candles handmade, right here in St. Louis. The candles are unique with funny labels, and wax “scenes” on the surface. Most of the candles are history or literature themed. However, they also have a St. Louis scented candle that has a wax “toasted ravioli” on top.
City Foundry STL Week: Shopping along Foundry Way
ST. LOUIS — We had so much fun discovering our own city last week for our City Foundry STL exploration week. So much fun that we're extending it one more day!. Dana DiPiazza took a trip down Foundry Way to hit three local shops perfect for your Valentine's Day wish list!
Gamers Island opens in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS — Gamers Island LLC is a new state of the art gaming center design to offer the best gaming experience on this side of reality. Their facility has an arsenal of PCs, Xbox X’s, PS5’s and VR Goggles for open play, Streaming, private parties or corporate events.
Game Day Eats with Sugarfire Smokehouse, Chicken Out & Hi-Pointe Drive-In
ST. LOUIS — The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so it's time to plan your snacks accordingly. Monday morning, Adam Pritchett, the Executive Chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, joined Mary to chat about some seriously delicious Game Day eats from the Sugarfire Restaurant Group. If Chicken’s your thing, Pritchett would suggest ordering the “Chick Cannon” from Chicken Out. You also could consider a personal favorite of his, the HERO sub from Hi-Pointe. A tasty 2 ft sub sammie featuring smoked ham, shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and spicy mustard served on a baguette. Finally, there are plenty of options from Sugarfire Smoke House as well. They are offering their “In the Pocket” which is similar to a BBQ crab Rangoon! They also have the classic slow-smoked fried crispy chicken wings, a Suagrfire favorite served with your choice of sauce. And finally, we have our ode to the STL fave: The End Zone. A brisket and provel toasted ravioli served with house-made marinara. In addition to their Super Bowl snack menu, Sugarfire will offer bulk meat and side offerings for game day pick up!
Two vascular surgeons, brothers uniquely practice together at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — It's said that their are roughly 100 to 125 vascular surgeons certified every year. Patrick and Evan Neville, both brothers, grew up in Belleville and have had similar paths. Over the last several years, Patrick and Evan have been working together as vascular surgeons in their...
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Lion's Choice with new menu items
ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in St. Louis and has been serving up its famous roast beef sandwiches for 55 years. Tuesday morning, Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joined Mary in studio to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.
Up to $2 million up for grabs in Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle
Someone in the St. Louis region can become a multimillionaire. It's possible because of a close to $2 million Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle.
Luke Bryan brings 'Country On' tour to St. Louis this summer
ST. LOUIS — Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his music on the road this summer with his 2023 "Country On" tour, named after his recent hit. The "American Idol" judge and five-time Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Wentzville neighborhood goes green in support of 10-year-old transplant recipient
Jaxson Dreiling got a new kidney last week, and the donor was his mom! Jaxson's neighborhood lit up green to show him support as he is in the hospital recovering.
Pastor gets carjacked at his church in south St. Louis by 2 teenagers
Two teenagers pointed a gun in his face before taking his car. The carjacking happened Friday night.
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
Timelapse: Anheuser-Busch updates Clydesdale mural at St. Louis brewery
The mural at the St. Louis Anheuser-Busch brewery is getting a refresh! Phil Jarvis painted the Clydesdales that overlook I-55.
Weather First Forecast: January comes to a close with cold temperatures
This January was one of the 10 warmest in St. Louis history. Those warmer temperatures will be back by the weekend.
'It’s a public health crisis': Teenagers committing violent crimes in the St. Louis area
Some of the most serious and violent crimes in the past week were committed by teenagers. Over the weekend two more violent acts were added to that list.
Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
