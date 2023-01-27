ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Lion's Choice with new menu items

ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in St. Louis and has been serving up its famous roast beef sandwiches for 55 years. Tuesday morning, Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joined Mary in studio to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.
5 On Your Side

Another 4 Hands Brewing Co. location is coming this summer

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — After operating for 11 years in downtown St. Louis, 4 Hands Brewing Company is expanding to St. Louis County with a culinary partner, local restaurant chain Hi-Pointe Drive-In. The brewery's second location is scheduled to open this summer at The District in Chesterfield, which is already home to Topgolf, live music venue The Factory and more. Later this year, social pickleball concept The Real Dill will join the growing list of businesses.
advantagenews.com

Grand opening held for new Foxes Boxes bakery location

Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Something sweet is at The Caramel House

ST. LOUIS – No matter how you say caramel, you will find just the right treat at The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard. Right now, the Chiefs are getting ready for Valentine’s Day with chocolate-covered strawberries! Get your Valentine’s Day order in now!. The Caramel House. 9639...
KMOV

Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef Jodie Ferguson has early food memories thanks to her grandmother but she didn’t have plans to go into the hospitality business. That changed in college, and she ended up down the path of the hotel and fine dining. It wasn’t until the pandemic...
KSDK

City Foundry STL Week: Shopping along Foundry Way

ST. LOUIS — We had so much fun discovering our own city last week for our City Foundry STL exploration week. So much fun that we're extending it one more day!. Dana DiPiazza took a trip down Foundry Way to hit three local shops perfect for your Valentine's Day wish list!
advantagenews.com

Brunch paradise can’t be beat

This awesome brunch spot in central Madison County is worth a visit. You can eat healthy here, or you can get down and dirty, whatever you choose, I doubt you’ll be disappointed. It’s hard to miss, the restaurant sits right by a main road through town inside a business...
KSDK

Game Day Eats with Sugarfire Smokehouse, Chicken Out & Hi-Pointe Drive-In

ST. LOUIS — The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so it's time to plan your snacks accordingly. Monday morning, Adam Pritchett, the Executive Chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, joined Mary to chat about some seriously delicious Game Day eats from the Sugarfire Restaurant Group. If Chicken’s your thing, Pritchett would suggest ordering the “Chick Cannon” from Chicken Out. You also could consider a personal favorite of his, the HERO sub from Hi-Pointe. A tasty 2 ft sub sammie featuring smoked ham, shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and spicy mustard served on a baguette. Finally, there are plenty of options from Sugarfire Smoke House as well. They are offering their “In the Pocket” which is similar to a BBQ crab Rangoon! They also have the classic slow-smoked fried crispy chicken wings, a Suagrfire favorite served with your choice of sauce. And finally, we have our ode to the STL fave: The End Zone. A brisket and provel toasted ravioli served with house-made marinara. In addition to their Super Bowl snack menu, Sugarfire will offer bulk meat and side offerings for game day pick up!
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Disguise the Surprise

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and gifts are once again on everyone’s mind. Jewelry is a very popular item to give for Valentine’s Day (including engagement rings). But, the problem is that the shape of a jewelry box is very recognizable, ruining the surprise. Tuesday morning, Founder of ‘Disguise the Surprise’, Duffy Hofer joined Mary in studio to share about her innovative dividers. The dividers slide together around the small box holding it in place inside of a shirt box. She explains it is so easy that anyone can do it. The crafty mom or friend can use the dividers to make a thoughtful gift box full of items that scream “I Love You”.
5 On Your Side

Luke Bryan brings 'Country On' tour to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS — Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his music on the road this summer with his 2023 "Country On" tour, named after his recent hit. The "American Idol" judge and five-time Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26.
stlmag.com

The best restaurants in St. Louis for toasted ravioli

Even Guy Fieri, TV’s spike-haired diner doyen, rav-raved about this Greek-Italian taverna’s crunchy quadrates, made in house and ideally eaten at the antique, polished wooden bar. The combination of pecorino and ricotta with ground beef make for a particularly cheesy appetizer. 2225 Macklin, 314-773-4455. Spinach and artichoke are...
visitmo.com

How To: Mardi Gras in St. Louis

Mardi Gras in St. Louis is one of the country’s biggest parties. Thousands of people fill the historic Soulard neighborhood to enjoy the Purina Pet Parade, the Taste of Soulard and the Bud Light Grand Parade. Learn more about how to celebrate Fat Tuesday, St. Louis style. What Is...
