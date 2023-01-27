Read full article on original website
KSDK
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Lion's Choice with new menu items
ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in St. Louis and has been serving up its famous roast beef sandwiches for 55 years. Tuesday morning, Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joined Mary in studio to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.
Another 4 Hands Brewing Co. location is coming this summer
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — After operating for 11 years in downtown St. Louis, 4 Hands Brewing Company is expanding to St. Louis County with a culinary partner, local restaurant chain Hi-Pointe Drive-In. The brewery's second location is scheduled to open this summer at The District in Chesterfield, which is already home to Topgolf, live music venue The Factory and more. Later this year, social pickleball concept The Real Dill will join the growing list of businesses.
advantagenews.com
Grand opening held for new Foxes Boxes bakery location
Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Something sweet is at The Caramel House
ST. LOUIS – No matter how you say caramel, you will find just the right treat at The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard. Right now, the Chiefs are getting ready for Valentine’s Day with chocolate-covered strawberries! Get your Valentine’s Day order in now!. The Caramel House. 9639...
KMOV
Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef Jodie Ferguson has early food memories thanks to her grandmother but she didn’t have plans to go into the hospitality business. That changed in college, and she ended up down the path of the hotel and fine dining. It wasn’t until the pandemic...
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week: Shopping along Foundry Way
ST. LOUIS — We had so much fun discovering our own city last week for our City Foundry STL exploration week. So much fun that we're extending it one more day!. Dana DiPiazza took a trip down Foundry Way to hit three local shops perfect for your Valentine's Day wish list!
New I-55 Budweiser Clydesdale mural coming to the Anheuser-Busch brewery
The iconic mural of the Budweiser Clydesdales on the side of the Anheuser-Busch brewery along I-55 will come down Tuesday. It will be replaced by a new mural by St. Louis artist Phil Jarvis.
KSDK
Timelapse: Anheuser-Busch updates Clydesdale mural at St. Louis brewery
The mural at the St. Louis Anheuser-Busch brewery is getting a refresh! Phil Jarvis painted the Clydesdales that overlook I-55.
advantagenews.com
Brunch paradise can’t be beat
This awesome brunch spot in central Madison County is worth a visit. You can eat healthy here, or you can get down and dirty, whatever you choose, I doubt you’ll be disappointed. It’s hard to miss, the restaurant sits right by a main road through town inside a business...
KSDK
Game Day Eats with Sugarfire Smokehouse, Chicken Out & Hi-Pointe Drive-In
ST. LOUIS — The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so it's time to plan your snacks accordingly. Monday morning, Adam Pritchett, the Executive Chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, joined Mary to chat about some seriously delicious Game Day eats from the Sugarfire Restaurant Group. If Chicken’s your thing, Pritchett would suggest ordering the “Chick Cannon” from Chicken Out. You also could consider a personal favorite of his, the HERO sub from Hi-Pointe. A tasty 2 ft sub sammie featuring smoked ham, shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and spicy mustard served on a baguette. Finally, there are plenty of options from Sugarfire Smoke House as well. They are offering their “In the Pocket” which is similar to a BBQ crab Rangoon! They also have the classic slow-smoked fried crispy chicken wings, a Suagrfire favorite served with your choice of sauce. And finally, we have our ode to the STL fave: The End Zone. A brisket and provel toasted ravioli served with house-made marinara. In addition to their Super Bowl snack menu, Sugarfire will offer bulk meat and side offerings for game day pick up!
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Disguise the Surprise
ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and gifts are once again on everyone’s mind. Jewelry is a very popular item to give for Valentine’s Day (including engagement rings). But, the problem is that the shape of a jewelry box is very recognizable, ruining the surprise. Tuesday morning, Founder of ‘Disguise the Surprise’, Duffy Hofer joined Mary in studio to share about her innovative dividers. The dividers slide together around the small box holding it in place inside of a shirt box. She explains it is so easy that anyone can do it. The crafty mom or friend can use the dividers to make a thoughtful gift box full of items that scream “I Love You”.
5 Top Croissants in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
The Fabulous Fox offering $30 tickets to upcoming shows
ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox is having a special, one-day-only ticket sale for upcoming shows. The Fabulous Fox is offering $30 tickets to select upcoming shows as part of their "$30 on the 30th" special. The offer is valid throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
Luke Bryan brings 'Country On' tour to St. Louis this summer
ST. LOUIS — Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his music on the road this summer with his 2023 "Country On" tour, named after his recent hit. The "American Idol" judge and five-time Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26.
KSDK
Up to $2 million up for grabs in Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle
Someone in the St. Louis region can become a multimillionaire. It's possible because of a close to $2 million Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle.
stlmag.com
The best restaurants in St. Louis for toasted ravioli
Even Guy Fieri, TV’s spike-haired diner doyen, rav-raved about this Greek-Italian taverna’s crunchy quadrates, made in house and ideally eaten at the antique, polished wooden bar. The combination of pecorino and ricotta with ground beef make for a particularly cheesy appetizer. 2225 Macklin, 314-773-4455. Spinach and artichoke are...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: January comes to a close with cold temperatures
This January was one of the 10 warmest in St. Louis history. Those warmer temperatures will be back by the weekend.
visitmo.com
How To: Mardi Gras in St. Louis
Mardi Gras in St. Louis is one of the country’s biggest parties. Thousands of people fill the historic Soulard neighborhood to enjoy the Purina Pet Parade, the Taste of Soulard and the Bud Light Grand Parade. Learn more about how to celebrate Fat Tuesday, St. Louis style. What Is...
$90M mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment development opens in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A $90 million mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment complex built on the site of a former parking lot at a MetroLink station is now fully open after years of construction. The Expo at Forest Park development in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood opened its second seven-story apartment building in December,...
