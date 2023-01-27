ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers

The other day, my six-year-old cousin (and also my mini-me) said, “I can’t wait to grow up so I can wear heels.” Throughout life, sky-high pumps were one of my biggest wants as well — until I discovered that blisters and cramped toes were a part of the package deal. But what if I told you it didn’t have to be that way. What if there was a heel that looked fabulous while feeling as comfortable as a sneaker? Well, there is.
POPSUGAR

Finally, a TikTok-Famous Contour Product That Lives Up to the Hype

Tarte recently launched a new product, the Sculpt Tape Contour. Modeled after its bestselling Shape Tape Concealer, this launch is intended for contouring. One editor tested the product and is sharing her results. Last night, I watched someone get dermal filler in their jaw because they wanted a more defined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy