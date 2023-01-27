ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member

By Jake Bekemeyer
 4 days ago
Top – Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, Sung Lee; Bottom – James Purrington, Christopher Ryan, Alma Sobo // Courtesy of Dickinson Wright

Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, Sung (Sungwook) Lee, James Purrington, Christopher Ryan, and Alma Sobo

“Congratulations to this year’s class of new members on this well-deserved honor,” says Michael Hammer, CEO of Dickinson Wright. “Each attorney brings unique and valuable qualities, perspectives, and skills that they have developed throughout their legal career. We are honored and proud of their accomplishments and thrilled that they are now members.”

Boyd is a member in the firm’s Troy office. She focuses on probate litigation. She is recognized as a leader in her field by Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch.” She received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and her J.D. from the Michigan State University College of Law.

Germany is a member in the firm’s Detroit office. She maintains a multidisciplinary practice consisting of banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and corporate restructuring. She is experienced in a variety of financing transactions and represents both borrower and banks, middle-market lenders, and non-bank lenders. She specializes in asset-based lending and cash flow lending.

She is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, the Wolverine Bar Association, the Detroit Metropolitan Bar Association, the Macomb County Bar Association, the Detroit Young Professionals, and the Detroit Economic Club – Young Leaders Section. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her J.D. from Wayne State University Law School.

Grant is a member in the firm’s Detroit office. His practice is devoted entirely to litigation, with emphasis in the areas of commercial litigation and real estate/landlord-tenant litigation. He also has significant experience in the areas of financial services litigation and products liability litigation. He is admitted to practice in Michigan and Illinois and has previously been recognized as a leader in his field as a “Rising Star” by Michigan Super Lawyers . Adam received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

Lee is a member in the firm’s Ann Arbor office. He has experience in various aspects of patent and trademark practices including patent and trademark application preparation, patent and trademark prosecution, and patent and trademark litigation. Further, his patent practice focuses on mechanical and electro-mechanical structures such as automotive components, power systems, semiconductors, medical devices, and office products. He received his bachelor’s degree from KAIST, his master’s degree from the University of Michigan, and his J.D. from Wayne State University Law School.

Purrington is a member in the firm’s Troy office. He is an intellectual property attorney who assists clients with patent application preparation and prosecution worldwide. He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan and the Michigan Intellectual Property Law Association. James received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan Technological University and his J.D. from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

Ryan is a member in the firm’s Ann Arbor office. He is a civil litigator with a special focus on the healthcare industry and co-chairs the firm’s healthcare litigation task force. For more than a decade, he has represented businesses, physicians, hospitals, and insurance companies in a wide range of litigation matters and in all phases of litigation. Ryan received his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University Haworth College of Business and his J.D. from the Michigan State University College of Law.

Sobo is a member in the firm’s Troy office. She focuses her practice in the areas of commercial and business litigation, consumer protection, municipal law, and class actions. Sobo has represented clients through all phases of litigation, including pre-litigation dispute resolution, complex civil discovery practice, mediation, trials, appeals, and enforcement of judgment. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her J.D. from Wayne State University Law School.

