Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Skillman Foundation Names Three to Board of Trustees

By Jake Bekemeyer
 4 days ago
Derrick Roman, Linh Song, Jeremiah Steen // Courtesy of The Skillman Foundation

Three new members have been appointed to Detroit’s Skillman Foundation’s Board of Trustees: Derrick A. Roman, Linh Song, and Jeremiah Steen, who is the first youth to serve on the foundation’s board in its 62-year history.

“The secret sauce to Detroit is the people. We are so honored to welcome Jeremiah, Linh, and Derrick to our board of mission-driven individuals,” says Angelique Power, president and CEO of The Skillman Foundation. “Our board works overtime to honor youth visionaries and to reach across sectors and spaces to ensure Detroit’s youngest will design their own destinies and ours.”

Roman is a retired partner from PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) and an experienced board director. His expertise includes organizational governance, financial accounting, risk management, information technology, diversity and inclusion, and corporate responsibility practices.

He earned an undergraduate degree from Babson College and completed executive education at Stanford University Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School. He served on the transition team for Detroit Public Schools and was recognized by Money magazine as a “Money Hero” for leading financial education for youth. He is a licensed high school basketball official in Michigan and a collector of vintage African American films.

Song has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than 20 years, supporting child advocacy, public schools, anti-trafficking within international adoption, and tech startups. She and her husband Dug founded The Song Foundation to invest in the innovative people and organizations who are improving the quality of life for all in southeast Michigan and helping to build a more just and equitable world.

Song holds two degrees from the University of Michigan. She serves on the Ann Arbor City Council, as co-chair for Michigan Reproductive Rights for All, and as a board member for Jewish Family Services Ann Arbor, Michigan Municipal League Foundation, and The Song Foundation.

Steen is a student at the University of Detroit Mercy, pursuing a degree in communications. He is a development associate of Institutional Giving for the National Audubon Society. Steen founded and serves as executive director of the Steen Foundation, positively impacting the socialization of youth, promoting strong inquisitive thinking, and helping teens to advance their view of community through a creative perspective. He is a board member of TrashMob.eco and EEqual and served in the inaugural cohort of The Skillman Foundation President’s Youth Council.

