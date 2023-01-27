Read full article on original website
Tesla grows headcount to new record despite waves of layoffs
Tesla confirmed that it grew its headcount by 29,000 employees last year despite waves of layoffs in 2022. 2022 has been a tough year for Tesla employees. They faced waves of layoffs, and the stock price plummeted, which negatively affected their stock options, an important part of their compensation. Despite...
Tesla bursts into top 10 best-selling cars in the world with 2 models; industry should be scared
Tesla has burst into the top 10 best-selling cars in the world with not just one but two models in 2022. It’s something that the industry should be scared of, as manufacturing electric vehicles in volume becomes clearly disruptive. It’s hard to argue against the fact that electric vehicles...
Toyota is the latest car company to jump on the electric bike bandwagon
Automakers have seen the writing on the wall for the car industry, as millions of new e-bike riders opt for lighter and more efficient vehicles. Now Toyota has become the latest in a long line of automakers dipping their toes into the electric bicycle market. Like many other automakers who...
Tesla opens its Supercharger to non-Tesla EVs in Australia
Tesla continues the gradual opening of its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles – now with a few stations in Australia. The timing of the launch of the pilot program in North America is still unknown. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network...
2024 GMC Hummer SUV enters production as customers anticipate deliveries
For those lucky enough to get a reservation, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is almost on its way. The attention surrounding GMC’s new electric Hummer surpassed even its own expectations. After unveiling the electrified version of the notorious gas guzzler in April 2021, word soon spread to the masses.
Genesis X electric sedan concept will enter production as flagship EV – report
Genesis gave us a glimpse into what the brand’s future will behold by revealing the X Convertible EV concept at last year’s LA Auto Show. According to new reports, the luxury electric sedan will go into production as Genesis’s new flagship EV. After an overwhelmingly positive response...
Luxury EV maker Lotus to go public on the Nasdaq via SPAC under ticker ‘LOT’
The iconic Lotus brand is going public on the US Nasdaq exchange under the ticker LOT as the pioneering luxury EV maker looks to become a global competitor. Founded in 1948, Lotus is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year after growing to become a renowned sports car manufacturer. In June...
Automatic VS mechanical e-bike: Evelo Galaxy Lux/SL Review
You might have missed it, but automatic e-bikes are here, and they are amazing. Although the days of selecting your gears on bicycles may never leave us, we are now at the point where shifting is optional. Today we have two otherwise identical bikes with only one major difference: automatic vs. mechanical gears. How do they fare side by side?
StoreDot wants you to know where its ultrafast batteries’ raw materials come from
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s partnering with London-based supply chain tracing firm Circulor to track the raw materials it uses in its battery cells and manufacturing process. StoreDot says that it wants to “track the provenance and CO2 emissions… in order to prove...
X2 ‘flying car’ from XPeng’s Aero HT becomes first crewed eVTOL to receive flight permit in China
XPeng’s eVTOL business arm AeroHT announced it has received a conditional permit from the Chinese government to continue flights operated by a human in its X2 “flying car.” According to the company, the X2 is the first eVTOL to receive such a permit in the entire country, allowing XPeng AeroHT to continue development on its way to mass-production of eVTOL products like its sixth-generation flying car scheduled for production next year.
GM enters phase two of EV rollout after record 2022 earnings, massive new lithium stake
General Motors beat both top and bottom-line results in the fourth quarter, leading to record earnings in 2022 as the automaker enters phase two of its EV rollout. The company continues to develop its supply chain for an EV-only future with a massive new domestic lithium investment. GM earnings growth...
TravelCenters (TA) to deploy 1,000 Electrify America DC fast chargers at 200 locations across major highways
The largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center, TravelCenters of America (TA), is teaming up with Electrify America to deploy DC fast chargers along major highways to meet the growing number of electric vehicles on the road. People are buying electric vehicles at a record pace as interest...
H2FLY to build aviation center at Stuttgart Airport to support hydrogen electric plane testing
Zero emission powertrain developer H2FLY has announced a joint project alongside Stuttgart Airport to develop and erect a Center for Excellence in Hydrogen Aviation. Together, the aviation teams will implement a purpose-built facility at the airport specifically designed to support hydrogen electric plane testing for passenger flights. H2FLY is a...
Arrival (ARVL) names new CEO but cuts staff in half as it fights to reach Van production in US
The woes continue for commercial EV start-up Arrival, which hopes an internal promotion of a new CEO can help get its all-electric Van into US production as part of a business strategy pivot to cut costs. Arrival is still struggling with capital, however, as it also shared plans to reduce its current staff by 50% to further cut costs and stay afloat. Here’s the latest.
Ford slashes price of Mustang Mach-E amid growing EV price war
Ford announced today that it is slashing prices across all trims of its popular Mustang Mach-E electric SUV amid a growing EV price war. We reported that we saw Tesla’s massive price cuts earlier this month as the start of an EV price war. A few companies had to...
The US’s biggest gas generator company just debuted EV home chargers
Fossil gas- and propane-powered home backup generator giant Generac today announced that it’s launching EV home chargers. Generac, which was founded in 1959, asserts on its website that it “was the first to engineer affordable home standby generators, along with the first engine developed specifically for the rigors of generator use, and is now the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators.”
GM’s latest look at the Equinox EV has us guessing on range, battery, and price
Ahead of its scheduled arrival this coming fall, GM has shared its most in-depth look at the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV yet in a video you can view below. By promising a starting price at around $30,000, the Equinox EV is sure to capture plenty of customers, whether they are current GM owners or not. However, the American automaker has not yet to show all its cards when it comes to this electric compact SUV. Naturally, our curiosity (and impatience) has gotten the best of us, leading us to take our best guess at what consumers can truly expect to see.
Greenworks 80V electric snow blower falls to just $249 in New Green Deals
We’re in the dead of winter right now, and if the seasonal storms have you tired of clearing off your driveway with an old school shovel – or worse, a gas-powered tool – we have you covered today with an environmentally-friendly solution. Greenworks makes some of our favorite solutions here on the network, and today we’re checking out how to save on its recently-released 80V battery-powered snow blower. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
e-Coast launched as ‘hassle-free’ electric beach cruiser bike with belt drive
Priority Bicycles has just released an eye-catching electric version of the company’s Coast cruiser bike. Known as the e-Coast, the new e-bike is designed to be as “hassle-free” as possible, including weather protection, hydraulic disc brakes, and a Gates carbon belt drive. New York-based Priority Bicycles is...
A Volvo FH Electric semi just made a 3,000 km trip across Europe
A Volvo FH Electric 40-ton semi-trailer truck made a 3,000 km (1,864-mile) trip between Zurich, Switzerland, and Valencia, Spain – the longest distance traveled by a commercial electric truck so far. Swiss logistics company Krummen Kerzers made the round-trip run. The driver, Balint Schnell, picked up 20 tons of...
