Donald Trump Reportedly Worried Republicans Visiting His Club Are 'Wearing A Wire'
Former President Donald Trump was reportedly worried about persons in his inner circle wearing a “wire” and his phones being tapped. What Happened: Trump asked his close associates this summer if he was being snooped on by federal authorities, RollingStone reported citing people familiar with the matter. A...
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Putin 'Obsessed With Retaking Ukraine,' Says Ex-Defense Secretary: 'Believes It's His Destiny To Recreate The Russian Empire'
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it’s his “destiny” to recreate the Russian Empire. What Happened: Gates, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that the Russian president had made it part of his vision to retake old territories to recreate the Kremlin's former geographic sphere of influence.
Support For Vladimir Putin Costly For Belarus President As He Faced Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, was facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko was facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes
As Russian troops continue military operations in the then more-than-four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers were flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
Donald Trump Says He Trusts Putin More Than US Intelligence 'Lowlifes'
Former President Donald Trump made a controversial statement about U.S. intelligence agencies. What Happened: Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin more than the “lowlifes” who work in U.S. intelligence. "Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially,...
Cathie Wood Said Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, said that the prevailing U.S. monetary policy in September was significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome...
Israel Carries Out Covert Drone Strike In Iran Against Advanced Weapons Systems Factory: Report
Israel has executed a covert drone strike against a munitions factory in Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports. The strike occurred in the city of Isfahan, targeting an advanced weapons systems factory and damaging the facility, according to Haaretz. The operation comes as the United States and Israel are attempting to contain Iran’s ballistic-missile program.
Trump Kicks Off 2024 Campaign, Says 'Biden Has Brought Us To The Brink Of World War 3'
Former President Donald Trump kick-started his 2024 presidential campaign with two events in South Carolina and New Hampshire, which happen to be early-voting states. What Happened: Trump targeted President Joe Biden, particularly his foreign policy, the withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan and undocumented immigrants, CBS News reported. Both...
If 'Putin Wins In Ukraine,' It Would Send 'Dangerous' Message To Authoritarian Regimes Led By Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un: NATO Chief
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, secretary general warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the Ukraine war, it will send a “dangerous” message to authoritarian regimes led by the likes of Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Jens Stoltenberg, at a joint press...
Trump Can't Win A General Election, Says Chris Christie: 'And That's Not Speculation'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, said that Donald Trump "can't win a general election" and said his 2024 presidential attempt would not see success. What Happened: Christie appeared on ABC News’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Saturday. “I've said, over and over again, that...
Pushing Rivalry Aside: Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Agree On How Good This Streaming Show Is
A rivalry between two of the richest people in the world has escalated over the years due to their respective space companies. Here’s one thing that Amazon.com, Inc. and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk can agree on. What Happened: Over the...
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
Paul Krugman Tells Why Trillion-Dollar Coin To Resolve US Debt Crisis Won't Be Inflationary
Nobel laureate and noted economist Paul Krugman has countered some of the criticisms about several strategies to resolve the looming debt ceiling crisis that includes minting a trillion-dollar coin. "If the strategies are undignified, so is having a financial crisis because a faction in Congress refuses to allow the government...
Putin 'Threatened' Sending Missile To London To 'Hurt' Boris Johnson Before Ukraine War, Says Ex-UK PM
Boris Johnson, the former prime minister of the U.K., said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in a call just before the invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: Johnson, in a three-part documentary for BBC Two — “Putin vs. the West” — that looks at the conflict in Ukraine, said the Russian leader threatened him with a missile strike in an “extraordinary” phone call.
Israel's Netanyahu Willing To Mediate Between Putin And Zelenskyy 'If Asked By All Relevant Parties' Including US
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would be willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine if asked by the relevant parties. What Happened: “If asked by all relevant parties, I’ll certainly consider it, but I'm not pushing myself in,” Netanyahu told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Elon Musk Says Nuclear War Probability Is Rising Rapidly; 'Have Been Up All Night To Think Of Any Possible Way To Deescalate This War'
In October, the standoff between Ukraine and Russia took an altogether new dimension when the former began making inroads, giving rise to fears that the latter could retaliate with a nuclear weapon. Elon Musk created a stir, in the same time period, by putting forward a peace plan, which included...
Kim Jong Un Vowed To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Warnings For US And Its Allies
Kim Jong Un vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches in October 2022. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint...
