Ellsworth, ME

5th Annual Chowder Chowdown for Rides March 11th

On Saturday March 11th Island Connections is hosting their 5th Annual Chowder and Chili Chowdown for Rides from 5 to 7 p.m.at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Conference Center in Bar Harbor. The cost is $10.00 per person or $30.00 per family (up to 2 adults and children in the same family).
BAR HARBOR, ME
Mini-grants will help Ellsworth entrepreneurs, small businesses

A round of $1,000 mini-grants will go to emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners in Ellsworth. Eleven mini-grants will be available for start-up or expansion projects to help entrepreneurs and support economic opportunities. A local nonprofit called Heart of Ellsworth partnered with six community banks – Bangor Federal Credit Union,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn't Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle Monday January 30

The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team had a great weekend up in the County, beatng Caribou on Friday, and Presque Isle on Saturday! Now, after 2 nights in their own beds, the MDI Girls are set to renew their rivalry with Presque Isle on Monday afternoon. MDI is now 8-6...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
MDI Boys vs. Bucksport Tuesday January 31

The MDI Boys Basketball Team will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday night, January 31st. The game tips off at 7 p.m. MDI is currently 11th in the Northern Maine Class B Boys Heal Point Standings with a record of 5-9. They have 4 games left in the regular season including tonight's game.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Bar Harbor Town Manager Resigns

Maya Caines, the Communications Coordinator for the Town of Bar Harbor issued the following statement Thursday night, January 26th. On behalf of the entire Council, I must regretfully announce Kevin Sutherland has submitted his resignation for personal reasons and the Council has accepted his resignation. Kevin’s letter of resignation is available to anyone who would like a copy. As a Council, we want to extend our gratitude to Kevin for his effort and work on behalf of the Town over this past year. We wish Kevin and his family the best.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]

The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
HARRINGTON, ME
Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 60-50 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys defeated the Narraguagus Knights in Harrington 60-50 on Monday, January 30th. Sumner led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Narraguagus trimmed the lead to just 1 point, 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Sumner 16-11. Sumner led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 44-36.
SUMNER, ME
