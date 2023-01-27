Read full article on original website
5th Annual Chowder Chowdown for Rides March 11th
On Saturday March 11th Island Connections is hosting their 5th Annual Chowder and Chili Chowdown for Rides from 5 to 7 p.m.at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Conference Center in Bar Harbor. The cost is $10.00 per person or $30.00 per family (up to 2 adults and children in the same family).
Milbridge Congregational Church to Host Community Lunch on February 13
The Milbridge Congregational Church will be hosting a Community Lunch on Monday, February 13th from 11:30 to 1 p.m. with all proceeds going to the repair of the Church's steeple. On the menu will be homemade chili, corn chowder and chicken soup, with bread, dessert and beverage. The suggested donation...
mainebiz.biz
Mini-grants will help Ellsworth entrepreneurs, small businesses
A round of $1,000 mini-grants will go to emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners in Ellsworth. Eleven mini-grants will be available for start-up or expansion projects to help entrepreneurs and support economic opportunities. A local nonprofit called Heart of Ellsworth partnered with six community banks – Bangor Federal Credit Union,...
John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd
John Bapst - 75.35. The Class B and C Northern Maine Championships and the Class D North/South Championships will take place on Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School. The building will open at 7 a.m. and the first competition begins at 9 a.m.
Welcome to Maine! 35 Cats, Kittens Arrive at SPCA of Hancock County from Maryland
If you've been thinking of adopting a cat or kitten, now's the perfect time to visit the SPCA of Hancock County. They have just recently accepted 35 cats and kittens from the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland. These cats/kittens are ready for adoption. The 35 cats/kittens were...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle Monday January 30
The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team had a great weekend up in the County, beatng Caribou on Friday, and Presque Isle on Saturday! Now, after 2 nights in their own beds, the MDI Girls are set to renew their rivalry with Presque Isle on Monday afternoon. MDI is now 8-6...
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings as of January 29
With a week and a half left in the regular season, here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of January 29. Best of luck to all the teams!. CLASS AA Girls. CLASS AA...
MDI Boys vs. Bucksport Tuesday January 31
The MDI Boys Basketball Team will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday night, January 31st. The game tips off at 7 p.m. MDI is currently 11th in the Northern Maine Class B Boys Heal Point Standings with a record of 5-9. They have 4 games left in the regular season including tonight's game.
Bar Harbor Town Manager Resigns
Maya Caines, the Communications Coordinator for the Town of Bar Harbor issued the following statement Thursday night, January 26th. On behalf of the entire Council, I must regretfully announce Kevin Sutherland has submitted his resignation for personal reasons and the Council has accepted his resignation. Kevin’s letter of resignation is available to anyone who would like a copy. As a Council, we want to extend our gratitude to Kevin for his effort and work on behalf of the Town over this past year. We wish Kevin and his family the best.
Bar Harbor is Welcoming New Year Round Mouth-Watering Pizzeria Sports Bar
According to Mount Desert Islander, Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien who were managing two separate eateries have come together to form one ultimate Pizzeria sports bar called Pizzeria 131. It is located on 131 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor and offers wings, pizza, burgers and more. They have everything you...
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
Oh Deer! Southwest Harbor Fire and Police Attempt to Rescue Deer Fallen Through Ice [PHOTOS]
The Southwest Harbor Police and Fire Departments were called to the Norwood Cove area for a deer stuck in the ice on Sunday, January 22. After getting back onto the ice, the deer was slipping and sliding. It must have been so scary falling down,. It sure looks cold! I...
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Win Big East Boy’s and Girl’s Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 7 as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth up in the "County", scoring 65 points. He...
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]
The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten as Mercier Scores 41 in Win Over Caribou 67-41 [STATS]
Maybe it's the Aroostook County air, but Ellsworth Eagle Chance Mercier sure loved playing in Caribou on Saturday afternoon, as he erupted for 41 points, and the Ellsworth Eagles beat Caribou 67-41 to remain undefeated. Ellsworth led 18-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end...
Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 60-50 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys defeated the Narraguagus Knights in Harrington 60-50 on Monday, January 30th. Sumner led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Narraguagus trimmed the lead to just 1 point, 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Sumner 16-11. Sumner led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 44-36.
