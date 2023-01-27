Over 30 soups to be featured at Soups On For All charity event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the most anticipated and delicious events of the winter season is happening on Monday night.

Soup’s On For All is put on by Catholic Charities West Michigan and benefits God’s Kitchen.

For the first time since the pandemic, the event will return to The BOB in downtown Grand Rapids.

Guests will sample more than 30 soups from local restaurants including some created by chefs from God’s Kitchen.

Chef Colleen with God’s Kitchen has created a “Cherry BBQ Brunswick Stew.” It features smoked chicken, pork, brisket and sausage. She’s also created a turkey tika masala soup for the event.

Jeff Hoyh, God’s Kitchen Program Manager, says all the money raised through the event goes to support the programming at God’s Kitchen.

God’s Kitchen serves a free meal to anyone in need Monday through Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 pm at their S. Division Street location.

Guests of Soup’s On For All will also take home a bowl handmade by local artists or members of the community.

Hand painted bowls are given out at Soup’s On For All fundraiser. (Jan. 27, 2023)

“You can take that home and remember how you helped the local community here in West Michigan. How you helped our clients who come in every single day,” said Hoyh.

Soup’s On For All will be held Monday, January 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 online or $60 at the door.

