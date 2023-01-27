Read full article on original website
WTVM
Youth of the Year finalist: Chaniya Davis
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is that time of year again... time to crown the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Youth of the Year. Five finalists have been selected but only one will win the coveted title. This week we will be introducing you to these impressive young people.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a rise in the number of women’s empowerment groups around the world, around the country and right here in the Valley. You probably have a ticket to attend one that’s coming up, so today our Dee Armstrong took a peek into one of them to see why so many women attend these events...do they really accomplish anything?
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
WTVM
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
Yahoo!
1987 champion Larry Mize makes decision about his future ahead of 2023 Masters
Larry Mize is saying goodbye. The 1987 Masters Champion has confirmed that the 2023 Masters — his 40th consecutive — will be his last. Mize, an Augusta native who lives in Columbus, Ga., hinted last April that 2023 could be his final competitive appearance, but after missing the cut with a Friday 78, he remained noncommittal about his future.
WTVM
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
WTVM
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of volunteers!. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of children facing adversity in the local communities. Volunteers have the chance to develop community-based mentoring relationships that involve one-on-one outings and activities that Bigs and...
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
Columbus police hold ‘Pastor’s Academy’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course. The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.” Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs. According to a press release, […]
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
WTVM
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wynnton Road. The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd. Officials say the restaurant was ‘held up at gunpoint’ and the three suspects got away. It’s unknown...
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Policing the streets in communities has become a hot topic after Nichols’ death. Law enforcement working to keep strong relationships between their departments and the people they serve. The Columbus Police Department has a pastor’s academy program where faith-based leaders can learn more about how they are policing the city and what all comes with it.
Opelika-Auburn News
New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March
After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
WTVM
Columbus police investigate shooting on Buxton Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Buxton Drive. The shooting occurred on January 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officials say police received a call that a home and car were shot into on Buxton Drive. Police say the home was occupied during the shooting. No...
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
Columbus-area law enforcement leaders react to video release in Tyre Nichols’ death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After being stopped and beaten by five former Memphis Police Officers, Tyre Nichols’ death is drawing reactions from across the nation. Police video showing the aftermath of the traffic stop was released late Friday. WRBL asked Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, his Russell County counterpart Sheriff Heath Taylor, and Georgia state […]
Sunday Conversation: Georgia House Rules Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Smith talks about start of General Assembly session
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Republican lawmaker Richard Smith is chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee. In this Sunday Conversation with WRBL’s Chuck Williams, Smith talks about what his job is as the Rules Committee chairman. It’s an interesting answer. Smith has been in the General Assembly since 2005, winning election after serving on […]
WTVM
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
WTVM
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges. On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.
