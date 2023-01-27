CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a car flipped over in an icy pond overnight. According to the Aurora Police Department, five officers went into the water to rescue the driver and recover the car on South Eola Road after midnight. The driver was recovered from the water and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The officers were treated on scene and did not require further medical attention after the water rescue. South Eola Road was closed between Montgomery Road and Long Grove Drive.The driver who was killed has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham.Police said he apparently lost control of his car and slid into freezing water near South Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle shortly after midnight.Aurora's police chief urged everyone to be careful in icy conditions."We would also like to remind drivers to exercise caution when driving on our community's roads and in order to protect the lives of themselves and others sharing the roadway," said Chief Keith Cross.

AURORA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO