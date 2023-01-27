Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
Related
CBS 58
Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
nbc15.com
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
wearegreenbay.com
Drone footage captures stolen vehicle suspect fleeing across I-94 in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin did a great job avoiding a man who was crossing the interstate on foot after a police chase. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a reckless driving complaint on I-94 South on...
Semi carrying construction equipment rolls over on side of Eisenhower Expressway in Hillside
A semi has rolled over on the side of the Eisenhower Expressway in the west suburbs.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police investigate serious traffic crash on Chicago Avenue, seek witnesses
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash on Chicago Avenue at Olesen Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
Eastbound Lanes of Reagan Tollway Blocked Near Lisle Due to Crash
All eastbound lanes of the Reagan Memorial Tollway are currently blocked in suburban Lisle because of a crash Tuesday, officials say. According to Total Traffic, the crash occurred just before Route 53 in Lisle on Tuesday afternoon, blocking all five eastbound lanes of the roadway. Traffic is backed up for...
Driver dies after being pulled from car in icy pond in Aurora
CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a car flipped over in an icy pond overnight. According to the Aurora Police Department, five officers went into the water to rescue the driver and recover the car on South Eola Road after midnight. The driver was recovered from the water and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The officers were treated on scene and did not require further medical attention after the water rescue. South Eola Road was closed between Montgomery Road and Long Grove Drive.The driver who was killed has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham.Police said he apparently lost control of his car and slid into freezing water near South Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle shortly after midnight.Aurora's police chief urged everyone to be careful in icy conditions."We would also like to remind drivers to exercise caution when driving on our community's roads and in order to protect the lives of themselves and others sharing the roadway," said Chief Keith Cross.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire: St. Elizabeth office building uninhabitable
KENOSHA, Wis. - Fire tore through the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church offices in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. A construction crew that was remodeling the building near 7th Avenue and 48th Street reported the fire around 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back side of the office building.
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan apartment fire leaves 2 injured
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were injured in an apartment fire early Tuesday in Waukegan. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 520 N. Genesee St., according Waukegan police. Residents were evacuated from the building as crews extinguished the fire which...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead
JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
wlip.com
Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
iheart.com
Massive 85-Vehicle Pile-Up Shuts Down Major Interstate
Interstate 39/90 in Wisconsin was closed in both directions near Rock County between Janesville and Beloit on Friday (January 27) due to a massive 85-vehicle pile-up. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 21 people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
More Than 2 Dozen People Hurt in Pileup on Wisconsin Highway Due to Heavy Snow
More than two dozen people were recently injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin highway due to heavy snow conditions. On Friday at 12:30 p.m. local time, officers responded to initial reports of a major traffic pileup on Interstate 39/90, located in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol's statement posted on Facebook.
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit was shut down for hours after a crash that involved up to 50 vehicles.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
Driver describes being stuck in traffic for over 5 hours after more than 50 cars crash on I-90
One of the drivers who was stuck in an interstate pileup near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line described his ordeal.
Comments / 2