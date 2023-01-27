ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State, Clemson extensions coming together to serve SC

In 2013, after James P. Clements was announced as the next president of Clemson University, he was given the opportunity for three trips to campus to meet with leadership teams and various units before he officially began work in December. “I was very intentional — and the first meeting was...
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022

"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
COLUMBIA, SC
tinyhousetalk.com

$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft

Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
GASTON, SC
Columbia Star

Richland Two teacher spreading talent throughout Columbia as poet laureate

Recording her grandmother’s stories helped prepare Jennifer Bartell Boykin to become the new poet laureate for the City of Columbia. “I took great pride in writing down the stories my grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, told over the years because I knew she wanted me to remember them. She is an essential piece in developing my talents as a poet and writer,” said Bartell Boykin. “Poetry is for everyone, and I am excited to facilitate bringing more of it to every corner of the City of Columbia and potentially shaping the next generation of poets.”
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
FLORENCE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
cbs17

4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

