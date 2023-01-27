Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
carolinapanorama.com
SC State, Clemson extensions coming together to serve SC
In 2013, after James P. Clements was announced as the next president of Clemson University, he was given the opportunity for three trips to campus to meet with leadership teams and various units before he officially began work in December. “I was very intentional — and the first meeting was...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
abccolumbia.com
Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
coladaily.com
New coffee shop to offer free coffee on Saturday, owner surprises local teachers
Clutch Coffee is looking to make a splash in the Midlands with a grand opening celebration on Saturday at its newest location in Columbia at 4716 Devine Street. The grand opening party will feature free coffee for the public all day, live music to celebrate, and giveaways. The coffee bar...
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
Columbia Star
Richland Two teacher spreading talent throughout Columbia as poet laureate
Recording her grandmother’s stories helped prepare Jennifer Bartell Boykin to become the new poet laureate for the City of Columbia. “I took great pride in writing down the stories my grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, told over the years because I knew she wanted me to remember them. She is an essential piece in developing my talents as a poet and writer,” said Bartell Boykin. “Poetry is for everyone, and I am excited to facilitate bringing more of it to every corner of the City of Columbia and potentially shaping the next generation of poets.”
wpde.com
Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Lott issues statement about death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF LEON LOTT HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Lott: “I watched the video and found it to be terribly disturbing. The actions...
‘Appalling’: Florence police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence Police Department Chief Allen Heidler has released a statement in a news release regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Members of My Command Staff and I have viewed the appalling videos released earliertonight regarding the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at […]
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
Comments / 0