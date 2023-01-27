The Little Car Company has gone cutting-edge and has set up a new 3D configurator for the Bugatti Baby II. In case you haven't heard of the Bugatti Baby II, it's the most affordable model equipped with the famous French badge. Basically, this is Power Wheels for the one percent who already have Bugatti Chiron in the garage. Each model also has an Adult Mode, and these cars are engineered to be fun for people of all ages to enjoy.

21 HOURS AGO