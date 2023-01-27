Read full article on original website
Tesla Confirms That It's Working On Next-Generation Platform
Tesla's Q4 and full-year 2022 financial report stated that its next-generation vehicle platform is under development and that additional details would be shared at the annual Investor Day in March 2023. Other than the fact that it exists, not much else is known about the new platform. The general consensus...
Ford Lets Owners Skip The Dealer With Nationwide Vehicle Pickup
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
2024 Polestar 2 First Look Review: Perfecting The EV Recipe
Since Polestar launched its revolutionary cars in the USA in 2019, the brand's continual refinement of its offerings has seen it grow in popularity. The Polestar 2's latest update is substantial, however, with a facelift being just one part of it. There have been changes made to the permanent-magnetic electric motors and inverters powering the car, with the result being increased power and torque and improved range. Naturally, this also means quicker 0-60 times.
Chip Crisis Causing Big Problems For People In Need Of Vehicle Repairs
The chip crisis continues to wreak havoc on the automotive industry, crippling production and affecting supply. But it's also affecting people whose vehicles require repairs, according to a report from Crain's Detroit Business (CDB). Jordan Gray, once the owner of a 2017 Ford Focus, told the publication that his transmission...
Toyota Was The Best-Selling Automaker In 2022
Toyota has beaten the world's car companies to become the best-selling automaker in 2022. The Japanese brand recorded total sales of 10,483,024 for the entirety of last year, although that number includes Daihatsu and Hino. With the marques mentioned above excluded, Toyota still managed to sell 9,566,961 to customers across the globe. While impressive, that actually represents a decline of 0.5% compared to 2021 sales figures.
Nissan Says US EV Market Is Expanding Faster Than Expected
The all-electric vehicle market is growing faster than expected, according to Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, who recently approved a $250 million investment for the automaker's Tennessee production plant to increase powertrain production. Per Automotive News, Uchida did not go into specific details regarding that investment, such as when it will...
Someone Has Invented A Physical Control Panel For Tesla's Infotainment System
A Norwegian company called Greenmission has developed an aftermarket control panel for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, effectively adding physical controls to the Tesla's touchscreen-reliant infotainment interface. The company set up a profile on Indiegogo to crowdfund the production version of the prototype Ctrl-Bar panel and to put it into production. After just a few hours, the goal of 25,000 euro (roughly $27,000) was reached. In fact, the Ctrl-Bar reached over 150% of its fixed goal, which proves how much demand there is out there.
Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Owners Suffering "Death Wobble" Could Be Reimbursed For Repairs
Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners who paid out of pocket to repair the "Death Wobble" might be getting a warranty extension and maybe even some cash back as part of a potential class-action lawsuit settlement. The "Death Wobble," as owners have come to call it, has been known to happen when these vehicles hit a bump at over 40 mph, leading to a vibration or shaking in the steering wheel that's violent enough to scare drivers.
Little Car Company Launches New Configurator For $62,500 Bugatti Baby II
The Little Car Company has gone cutting-edge and has set up a new 3D configurator for the Bugatti Baby II. In case you haven't heard of the Bugatti Baby II, it's the most affordable model equipped with the famous French badge. Basically, this is Power Wheels for the one percent who already have Bugatti Chiron in the garage. Each model also has an Adult Mode, and these cars are engineered to be fun for people of all ages to enjoy.
China's BYD Wants To Buy Ford's Plant In Germany
Chinese manufacturer BYD is on a shortlist of buyers for Ford's assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The plant currently builds the Focus, but production will end in 2025. Ford will not need the factory beyond 2025 as it's shifting over to a truck, SUV, and EV business model. The Wall...
Honda Reorganizes For An Electric Future
It appears Honda is seeking to play catch-up with electric vehicles by announcing big operational changes, including the formation of a new Electrification Business Development Operations department. Amongst the torrent of corporate buzzwords, Honda also announced it's reorganizing Regional Operations and Corporate Functions. Until recently, it has looked like Honda...
Volvo Recalls Over 100,000 Cars For Braking Issue
Volvo is recalling approximately 106,900 cars worldwide due to a potential braking malfunction, a Volvo spokesperson said on Tuesday. 27,457 of these vehicles represent Volvos sold in the United States. Cars affected include 2023 model year examples of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 Cross Country, and XC90 models.
Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible And Coupe Reveal More Production Elements
Our spy photographers have donned their mittens and braved the icy cold of northern Europe to bring you the latest sightings of the facelifted Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet, providing a clearer look at the production bumpers and lighting elements; earlier test cars wore unsightly bumpers with temporary lighting elements.
Tesla Price Cuts Creating A New Problem For The Automaker
Tesla's recent spate of price cuts has created a rather unique problem for the electric vehicle manufacturer: demand for its products is outstripping the automaker's production abilities, reports Automotive News. CEO Elon Musk shared this information with investors during the recent quarterly earnings call. "We're currently seeing orders at almost...
New Alfa Romeo Range Will Likely Be Topped By 1,000-HP 6C Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo's plans for the future appear to change by the day, but the famous Italian brand seems to have settled on a 1,000-horsepower electric powerplant for the upcoming supercar, most likely called the 6C. Rumors of an all-new Alfa sports or supercar date back to April last year, when...
Mazda CX-90 Revealed As Classy Three-Row Crossover Flagship
After an extensive teaser campaign, including the confirmation of an all-new inline-six engine, Mazda has finally unveiled the all-new CX-90 in full. The CX-90 is built on Mazda's equally new large platform, and it's presented to the world as a three-row crossover that sits neatly atop the Japanese manufacturer's range. In other words, it's the new flagship, a halo model for the hybrid SUV generation.
Someone Has Already Destroyed A Brand New Toyota GR Corolla
A Toyota GR Corolla has already met its untimely demise in what must be the first documented crash involving the desirable Japanese hot hatch. Pictures of the mangled machine appeared on the GR Corolla Forum, and while they show a pretty bruised example, there aren't many details about what led to this unfortunate result. What's clear to see is that this particular vehicle will never see tarmac again.
Hyundai Has Turned Its Image Around
Hyundai's days of being a budget brand seem to be over, as the company's innovative technology and attractive style have boosted the brand's value in recent years. The company can trace its roots back to 1986, when it was launched as a "value" brand that became known for undercutting all of its competitors, but has managed to change that script over time.
Porsche NFT Collection Garners Little Interest After Underwhelming Launch
Porsche, a brand known for excelling at nearly every challenge it tackles, is staring down the barrel of failure as its latest NFT launch struggles to gain traction, reports Fortune Crypto (FC). In December, the automaker announced it would mint 7,500 NFTs based on a white Porsche 911 Carrera. The...
Video: Rolls-Royce Celebrates 20 Years Of Producing Luxury Cars At Goodwood
Rolls-Royce, the world's preeminent purveyor of fine luxury automobiles, is celebrating 20 years at the iconic Goodwood manufacturing facility. The journey to Goodwood started with BMW, which, in 1997, got its hands on the British institution. Many feared the German brand would mismanage the brand, but, as we now know, this was not to be the case. With just a few years to find a location befitting the Rolls-Royce name, BMW looked for a place that would best reflect the newly-acquired marque's heritage and status.
