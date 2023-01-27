Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Therapy dog joins Roanoke College staff
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has introduced its newest student-athlete wellness supporter. Milo is a pet rescue-turned-certified therapy dog. Milo, who was adopted by Head Athletic Trainer Gabi Oney, has been lifting spirits around the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic with his cuddly disposition and his love of head pats, according to the college.
WDBJ7.com
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building on Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, announced earlier this month that the shelter would close on January 31. 29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across...
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers
If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
NRVNews
Jones, Carl David
Carl David Jones, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully and entered his heavenly home, on January 28, 2023. Carl was born on August 13, 1939, to the late James and Gladys Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Deloris “Darlene” Jones. Carl...
WDBJ7.com
Libraries and pediatricians to host “Nourishing Your Baby” workshops
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries are announcing they will hold a lactation and parenting support group for parents. Developed as part of the Feed, Read, and Grow librarian-pediatrician partnership, the Nourishing Your Baby Lactation Support Group will be held at the Williamson Road Branch Library every Tuesday morning from February 7 through April 25.
WDBJ7.com
Program teaches students leadership and love of James River
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case your children enjoy getting outside, there’s a program bringing their love of the outdoors together with building leadership skills. James River Leadership Expeditions is now accepting applications for high schoolers interested in advocating for the James River watershed. A major part of the year-long program is a week-long 40-mile paddle on the river, where students learn about water quality testing and other issues that impact the river’s future. During that trip, students will learn technical skills, like how to canoe and camp overnight. The program wraps up with a capstone project that students present to the community.
WDBJ7.com
Science Museum shows off winter activities for families
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The winter months can have you and your kids experiencing a little bit of cabin fever. Danielle Murray from the Science Museum of Western Virginia dropped by Here @ Home to share a Winter Weather STEM Survival kit for families to do together. Find more information...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
WDBJ7.com
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet McCoy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.
WDBJ7.com
Better Business Bureau, Botetourt County raise awareness for online scam prevention
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is teaming up with Botetourt County libraries this week by presenting common online scams and how to prevent becoming victims. The BBB says users posing as a loved one asking for money, users posing as a federal agency officer...
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation, Virginia Legal Aid Society work together to reduce evictions in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Legal Aid Society recently received a grant from The Harvest Foundation to reduce evictions in Martinsville and Henry County. The three-year, $400,000 grant will allow Virginia Legal Aid Society to expand its eviction reduction program. “If residents don’t have stable housing, that creates a cycle...
WDBJ7.com
Lifelong learning opportunities offered at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural, and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older. Lyndsay LaLonde, the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Parks and Recreation receives funding to extend Dick & Willie Trail
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dick & Willie Trail in Henry County will soon nearly double in length. Henry County Parks and Recreation received additional funding to connect the two separate Dick & Willie trails together. The trails will be combined, creating a new 11-mile trail from Virginia Avenue...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WSLS
Danville police react to graphic Tyre Nichols video
DANVILLE, Va. – Local police departments are responding after the killing of Tyre Nichols. Danville Police Chief Scoot Booth watched the video that aired around the nation, just like the rest of us, showing Nichols being brutally beaten. “What we saw in Memphis was a violation of basic humanity,”...
