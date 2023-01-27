ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO