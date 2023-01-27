Reducing anesthetics during surgery decreases greenhouse gases without affecting patient care, study shows

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MedicalXpress
Loss of muscle mass in acute stage of COVID-19 is associated with persistent symptoms, study shows
The more muscle mass is lost during hospitalization for COVID-19, the greater the likelihood of developing persistent symptoms of the disease, such as weakness and so-called long COVID, which can include shortness of breath (dyspnea), persistent coughs and headaches, insomnia and anxiety. This is the main finding of a study...
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
MedicalXpress
Diabetes tied to higher risk for frozen shoulder
People with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Jan. 4 in BMJ Open. Brett Paul Dyer, from the School of Medicine at Keele University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to assess whether diabetes (types 1 and 2) is a risk factor for frozen shoulder.
MedicalXpress
Study results show conjugate therapy produced remissions in one-third of patients with drug-resistant ovarian cancer
In an internationally conducted clinical trial lead by Dana-Farber involving patients with recurrent ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum therapy, a novel conjugate therapy called mirvetuximab soravtansine resulted in substantially better responses than standard treatments. Mirvetuximab soravtansine was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2022.
The Diabetes Medication Shortage
Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
Chainsaws were not invented to cut wood, but something far more disturbing
The history of the chainsaw has developed quickly since the 1700s. Let's look more closely at what led to this development. Before C-sections, it was difficult for moms to deliver large babies vaginally. C-sections, also referred to as cesarean sections, entail the surgical removal of the child from the womb.
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
Black OB-GYN MD’s to Address Unnecessary Deaths of Black Women in 2023
With the overall U.S. maternal mortality rate (MMR) on the rise, the data behind the African American community paints an even more devastating picture, where the CDC and October 2022 GAO report that the Black Maternal Mortality Rate in 2021 was 68.9 deaths per 100,000 (approximately 2,480 women) compared to 26.1 per 100,000 (about 940 women).
MedicalXpress
Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study
Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
MedicalXpress
In-office mapping of the heart without the need for surgery or CT scans for the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia
For almost a hundred years, the primary way to diagnose a patient with cardiac arrhythmia has been using a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). This technique allows the detection of these pathologies, but it is of little use in identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient. In recent years, a new technology called Electrocardiographic Imaging (ECGi) has been developed, which allows the maps of cardiac activity to be viewed non-invasively, without the need for surgery or catheters. It is known as the "ECG of the 21st century."
MedicalXpress
Clearance of p16Ink4a+ cells: Limited effects on β-cell mass and proliferation in mice
A new research paper titled "Clearance of p16Ink4a-positive cells in a mouse transgenic model does not change β-cell mass and has limited effects on their proliferative capacity" has been published in Aging. Type 2 diabetes is partly characterized by decreased β-cell mass and function, which have been linked to...
MedicalXpress
Medicines that modify the circadian clock might help heal scars more cleanly
Healing often leaves a scar. But the role of the scar itself in healing is often underestimated: a scar that doesn't heal cleanly can be painful or upsetting or affect the range of movement of the affected body part. It may even require further surgical treatment. Now, scientists based at the University of California Los Angeles have found that compounds which target the circadian clock and affect the synthesis of collagen—a protein which is important for skin repair—could improve scar healing.
MedicalXpress
Coercive control takes significant toll on children: Systematic review
Children can often be overlooked in situations involving interparental coercive control, but the impact on them is significant, a new research review from The Australian National University (ANU) has found. Coercive control is a pattern of controlling behaviors and asserting dominance within an intimate relationship. It can include limiting access...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Individualized patient care increases adherence to glaucoma therapy
Tailored approach can help physicians provide better outcomes for patients. Tailored care involving face-to-face needs assessment and a personalized plan increases adherence to glaucoma therapy. Reviewed by Ahnul Ha, MD. A team of investigators led by Ahnul Ha, MD, determined that a tailored approach to glaucoma treatment improved patient adherence...
MedicalXpress
Vascular grafts: Technology success or technology failure?
Blood vessel replacements (vascular grafts) are used today for hemodialysis blood access, trauma repair and cardiovascular reconstruction. The first synthetic vascular grafts (blood vessel replacements) were developed just after World War II and were fabricated from materials such as parachute cloth, stitched on home sewing machines. By the 1970s, commercial vascular grafts were introduced, made primarily from Dacron fabric or expanded Teflon (ePTFE).
MedicalXpress
Study unravels interplay between sleep, chronic pain and spinal cord stimulation
Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67 to 88 percent of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
MedicalXpress
How many daily steps do you need to lose weight?
It's clear that staying active is key to being healthy, and fitness trackers and smartwatches have become popular tools for tracking activity. But just how many steps does someone need to take to lose weight?. That's not such a simple a question. While evidence is limited on exactly how many...
MedicalXpress
What you should know about MINOCA, a type of heart attack mostly affecting women
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., and a type of heart attack called myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA), which predominantly affects women, is garnering increased attention. In observance of American Heart Month in February and Cedars-Sinai's 18th annual National Wear Red...
