Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Arizona sent 'illegal' subpoenas to compel banks to provide customer financial data, ACLU claims
Arizona allegedly submitted at least 140 subpoenas illegally to obtain millions of financial records as part of one of the largest government financial surveillance programs in recent history, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Time-Served Sentence for Jan. 6 Rioter Linked to Sicknick Assault Will Promote ‘Respect’ of Law: Feds
Federal prosecutors have recommended that one of the two men initially charged with a role in the assault on the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick receive a time-served sentence. That rioter, George Tanios, was initially charged with multiple serious felonies in connection with the Jan. 6th attack on...
Biden Admin Is Prosecuting People for Having Classified Documents at Home
At least two former federal employees have been prosecuted by the Justice Department for unlawfully retaining classified documents.
Analysis-Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from U.S. lawsuit
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is more likely to force Google (GOOGL.O) to divest a key business with an antitrust lawsuit it filed this week than a group of states that has pursued a similar case for three years, legal experts said.
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks
Jan 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks.
Two people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testify before grand jury: report
Two people hired to search for classified material last year at properties belonging to former President Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury, according to a report. Both individuals provided the panel investigating the 76-year-old former president’s mishandling of classified documents with roughly three hours of testimony, according to CNN. The duo were hired to search Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, country club, Trump Tower in New York, an office in Florida, and a storage unit in the Sunshine State, according to the report. In November of last year, lawyers hired by Trump found at least two documents marked as classified...
Elizabeth Holmes made an 'attempt to flee the country' after her conviction, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes made an "attempt to flee the country" by booking a one-way ticket to Mexico departing in January 2022, shortly after the Theranos founder was convicted of fraud, prosecutors alleged in a new court filing Friday.
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week said Tuesday that he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim. Leonard Taylor, 58, faces execution Feb....
Any Day Now: Georgia DA Fani Willis Could Indict Trump Soon Over ‘The Big Lie’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says a decision on whether to indict Donald Trump for allegedly interfering in the 2020 Georgia election is "imminent." The post Any Day Now: Georgia DA Fani Willis Could Indict Trump Soon Over ‘The Big Lie’ appeared first on NewsOne.
In mostly abortion-free Mississippi, court battle continues
A physicians’ group based in the Midwest lacks legal standing to challenge a 25-year-old Mississippi Supreme Court ruling recognizing a right to abortion under the state constitution, lawyers for six women who support abortion rights argued in court papers filed Friday. “This case was brought by an out-of-state organization...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Queen, Who’s Wanted By The FBI, ‘Resurfaces’ After 5 Years
Ruja Ignatova referred to herself as the Crypto Queen and she’s now back in the spotlight, at least sort of, when news about the sale of a posh London penthouse hogged the headlines. Ignatova presented her company, OneCoin, as a profitable competitor to Bitcoin in the expanding cryptocurrency sector.
TechCrunch
Hacker finds bug that allowed anyone to bypass Facebook 2FA
Gtm Mänôz, a security researcher from Nepal, realized that Meta did not set up a limit of attempts when a user entered the two-factor code used to log into their accounts on the new Meta Accounts Center, which helps users link all their Meta accounts, such as Facebook and Instagram.
Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.
