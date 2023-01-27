Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
News Channel Nebraska
Bill to expand cottage foods, before Nebraska Legislature's Ag Committee
BEATRICE – A bill that would ease restrictions on home-based cottage food businesses was before the Nebraska Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, Tuesday. Senator Tom Brandt of Plymouth sponsors LB 321, which proposes some changes to the original bill in 2019 that authorized cottage food businesses. Such businesses include those that sell items such as pastries, jams, jellies and pickles, sold directly to consumers.
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
KSNB Local4
Bill would lower minimum wage in Nebraska for minors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In November of 2022, Nebraskans voted to increase the state’s minimum wage gradually over the next few years. As of January 2023, it went up to $10.50 an hour from $9. Monday at the state capitol, the Business and Labor Committee heard testimony regarding LB...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska DHHS posts new statewide data about RSV and the flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New data is out from the State of Nebraska about the respiratory illness RSV and Influenza. We learned today Emergency Department visits continue to go down. Those who have gone done now every reporting week this year so far. At the beginning of the month, there...
wnax.com
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Lays Out Budget Cutting Plans
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen laid out his plans for tax cuts and state government efficiency in his “State of the State” speech last week. He says the budget work started right after he was elected….. Pillen says state government is too big….. Pillen says government agencies...
Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Nebraska’s teacher shortage
LINCOLN — Nebraska teachers, administrators and K-12 education advocates testified Monday before the Legislature’s Education Committee about the scale of Nebraska’s teacher shortage. The state’s public schools reported nearly 700 unfilled teaching positions at the start of this school year, officials told the committee. Private schools said they were short another 100. State education statistics […] The post Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Nebraska’s teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Plan to transfer $14M from environmental trust slammed
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former...
Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever
Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
klkntv.com
Some Nebraska workers would be making less than minimum wage if new bill passes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans weighed in on Monday on a proposal that would allow businesses to pay younger and inexperienced workers less than minimum wage. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced Legislative Bill 15. His measure would amend the voter-approved initiative that passed last year, receiving nearly 59%...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
klkntv.com
Nebraska families can give feedback on the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Lincoln Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Parents, students and educators have a chance to provide feedback on a proposal that would give families a lot more say in what’s taught at Nebraska schools. We first told you about the Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act earlier this January....
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
klkntv.com
Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
NebraskaTV
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
klkntv.com
Nebraska hospitals say they’re in dire need of more funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rural Nebraska hospitals say they are facing a financial catastrophe. Hospitals receive 60% to 80% of their revenue through Medicare and Medicaid. And they say that money is not enough. At a press conference on Monday, hospital representatives laid out how some programs and services...
