Get Immunizations Updated Before School Exclusion Day Feb. 15
Portland, Ore. – The third Wednesday of February (Feb. 15) is School Exclusion Day, and the Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children may not be able to attend school or child care that day if their records show missing immunizations. Under state law, all children in public and...
Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol
As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
Oregon BIPOC Caucus Calls for Action to Support Victims of Gun Violence
SALEM, Ore. - The Legislative Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Caucus released the following statement in response to the tragedy at Half Moon Bay, CA that left seven dead and one person wounded, all of whom were people of color:. “We are heartbroken by this horrendous act of violence...
Justices Weigh Effort to Balance Washington State’s Tax Code
SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
Colorado Lawmakers Look to AI to Detect Wildfires Earlier
DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators will discuss...
Members of Oregon’s BIPOC Caucus Mourn the Victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay Mass Shootings
SALEM, Ore. - Following this weekend’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California where 11 Asian Americans were murdered and nine injured, as well as yesterday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, leaving seven dead and one person injured, Representatives Daniel Nguyen (D-Lake Oswego), Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland and Damascus), Hai Pham (D-South Hillsboro & West Beaverton), Khanh Pham (D-Outer Southeast Portland), and Thuy Tran (D-Northeast Portland) release the following joint statement:
Dems Vote to Give States More Time on New Primary Calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic National Committee panel voted Wednesday to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party’s presidential primary starting next year. But even as they...
7 Murder Counts Expected in Half Moon Bay Farm Killings
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms will be charged with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The charges will be filed before Chunli Zhao, 66, makes...
