A new beginning doesn’t have to come about just once in a lifetime, a thread that wound throughout Saturday afternoon’s storytelling session at Tranquilbuzz Coffee House. “New Beginnings” was the theme for the coffeehouse’s monthly storytelling session, and those who took the microphone told of new beginnings every day in a life on the road or of a coffeehouse regular who they just recently learned had a serious health issue, while others read poetry or other prepared works.

14 HOURS AGO