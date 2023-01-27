Read full article on original website
Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View
The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
Master Farm Manager Course to be offered
Need to fulfill your TAEP requirement? Or want to learn more about managing your farm? Or maybe you’re starting a farm but have questions about the business side?. Join us in March for the Master Farm Manager Program. Create a strong business foundation to make better decisions for your farm’s future.
One warbler remains a commonplace bird in region during winter
Walk any woodland trails in the region and encounters with yellow-rumped warblers are likely. The linear walking trails in Erwin, walking trails at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton and the winding paths at Osceola Island Recreation Area in Bristol are almost certain to yield sightings of this wintering warbler.
