iheart.com
Ross County Land Bank Has Gotten Very Busy
The Ross County Land Bank met with the Ross County Commissioners Monday, and report that they are busier than ever. Kevin Coleman was there. Asti Powell is the director of the Land Bank. She says they have gotten a grant to clean up brownfield sites including an abandoned gas station in Clarksburg, but they continue with a grant to demolish and green up blighted properties in Chillicothe.
Sheriff: Vinton County, Ohio, businesses receiving fake money
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money circulating in the county. According to the VCSO, deputies have received multiple reports from businesses, both today and in the past few months, that they have received fake money during transactions. The […]
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
Groundwater monitoring wells stopped at Beckjord site, but county never knew
Two wells that monitor groundwater for contamination at the former Beckjord coal plant were either missing or damaged for several months in 2022. But Clermont County officials never knew about it.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dunkin’ Donuts opens in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Dunkin’ Donuts in Chillicothe opened their doors this week. The pastry franchise opened with customers flocking to the new restaurant. Dunkin’ Donuts is located on the corner of Western Avenue and University Hill. It sits on the site of the former PNC bank. One...
Person shot, killed by officers in Jackson County, Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after law enforcement shot and killed a person in Jackson, Ohio. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says this happened in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio. Steve Irwin, Press Secretary for Attorney General David Yost, says the Bureau of Criminal Investigations […]
1971 Arizona Jane Doe identified as Portsmouth, Ohio, woman
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Investigators have made a major break in an Arizona cold case from over 50 years ago by identifying the victim as a woman who was originally from Scioto County, Ohio. The case ran cold to identify a Jane Doe found murdered in an Arizona desert in 1971 but was reopened in […]
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
dayton.com
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents
Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours
Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Mayor of Ashville Passes Away Suddenly
Ashville – Mayor Chuck Wise has been confirmed to have passed away after a medical issue at his home. Mayor Wise became Mayor of Ashville on January 1, 2001, and has been reelected again and again. Before taking the mayor position Wise was an officer with the Ashville police department then Chief of Police, and until he passed he was an Ohio Department employee.
Pedestrian bridge replacement moving forward
ODOT has begun planning to replace pedestrians bridge connecting Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams and E. Court Street in Cincinnati.
Times Gazette
Blue Lions pull away from Indians
It was senior night for the Washington Blue Lions as they hosted Hillsboro on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest and the hosts came away with a 77-53 victory. The first quarter was tightly contested with Washington holding onto a narrow 17-14 lead as the quarter came...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
