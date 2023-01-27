Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
Two arrested for stealing mail in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail. On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests: The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Riverton woman sentenced in 2018 drug raid
RIVERTON, Kans. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Riverton woman to 8 years in prison for charges stemming from a 2018 raid at her home. In August of that year, authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid and found a meth lab in the home of Shayna Cowgill-Wittenmyer, 37. Children were also located in the home.
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
fourstateshomepage.com
Plea deal reached in 2022 Joplin homicide
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County. Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning. As part of...
933kwto.com
Man from Carthage Accused of Driving Nearly 100 MPH, Killing One in Springfield
A man from Carthage is facing three different felony charges after crashing into another vehicle in Springfield, killing the driver. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Jones was driving a Tesla on Glenstone Avenue near I-44...
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crime trends in Jasper County: What they mean
KSNF/KODE — Crimes involving Jasper County’s kids are a significant trend in a new report showing growing numbers in 2022, and what that means in 2023. “You know, we had a big bust here last year in 2022. Over on the west side of the county where an individual was grooming kids on the internet, going and picking them up from their houses and taking them back here and committing crimes,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.
Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl
REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of W. Park St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an emergency medical situation involving a traumatic injury.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove man in custody for stabbing puppy; animal thought to have eaten man’s pot
JAY, OK – A Grove man is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab a puppy that had chewed up his marijuana stash. Corbin Shultz, 20, is charged in Delaware County District Court with one felony count of cruelty to animals. He is being held at the Delaware County jail.
KHBS
Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck
AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot
KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
KYTV
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28. Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. School officials placed...
fourstateshomepage.com
Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed
JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
Have you seen this missing teen from Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Last seen near the area of 4th and Maiden Lane in Joplin, Thursday, January 26, 2023. She may still be in local area or traveled out of state. Last known wearing: black hoodie and jeans.
SUV overturns, speed was factor on slick roadways
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned vehicle north of 7th and Prosperity in Duenweg area alerted Jasper County E-911.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed
NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
Comments / 6