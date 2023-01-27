ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

KOLR10 News

Two arrested for stealing mail in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail. On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests: The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Riverton woman sentenced in 2018 drug raid

RIVERTON, Kans. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Riverton woman to 8 years in prison for charges stemming from a 2018 raid at her home. In August of that year, authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid and found a meth lab in the home of Shayna Cowgill-Wittenmyer, 37. Children were also located in the home.
RIVERTON, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Plea deal reached in 2022 Joplin homicide

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County. Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning. As part of...
JOPLIN, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Carthage Accused of Driving Nearly 100 MPH, Killing One in Springfield

A man from Carthage is facing three different felony charges after crashing into another vehicle in Springfield, killing the driver. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Jones was driving a Tesla on Glenstone Avenue near I-44...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crime trends in Jasper County: What they mean

KSNF/KODE — Crimes involving Jasper County’s kids are a significant trend in a new report showing growing numbers in 2022, and what that means in 2023. “You know, we had a big bust here last year in 2022. Over on the west side of the county where an individual was grooming kids on the internet, going and picking them up from their houses and taking them back here and committing crimes,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
REPUBLIC, MO
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation

PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of W. Park St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an emergency medical situation involving a traumatic injury.
PITTSBURG, KS
KHBS

Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck

AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot

KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
NEVADA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
REPUBLIC, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed

NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
NOEL, MO
KOLR10 News

Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

