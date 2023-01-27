Read full article on original website
Santa Clara tables local energy act support vote
The Santa Clara Board of Trustees voted Thursday to table a resolution supporting state legislation that would give local governments the authority to produce and sell their own power, and also delayed reconsideration of a zoning change necessary for a community solar project — likely killing that project for now.
New beginnings infuse coffeehouse storytelling
A new beginning doesn’t have to come about just once in a lifetime, a thread that wound throughout Saturday afternoon’s storytelling session at Tranquilbuzz Coffee House. “New Beginnings” was the theme for the coffeehouse’s monthly storytelling session, and those who took the microphone told of new beginnings every day in a life on the road or of a coffeehouse regular who they just recently learned had a serious health issue, while others read poetry or other prepared works.
- After legalization, residents flock to chicken-keeping
It all started in 2011, when Polly Cook’s most handsome rooster got a little… cocky. “I had this one rooster that was just gorgeous,” Cook recalled. “He would be the rooster that you would paint. He strutted around big time, and took care of all the girls. He was used to being the only man around the house, so he crowed whenever my boyfriend came over.”
