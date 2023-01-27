Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Ky. teacher allows skateboarding inside school
(CNN NEWSOURCE/WDRB) — There are rules we all had to stick to growing up. East Middle School in Shelby County clearly has them too — at least on some days. On Tuesdays and Thursdays when these students are getting “board”. “Dang, Skyler’s killing it.”. “Good...
WTVQ
UK announces May 2023 commencement ceremonies dates, schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky announced dates and times for its May 2023 commencement ceremonies on Tuesday. Ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The schedule of colleges and times is as follows:. Friday,...
WTVQ
Education leaders discuss plan to improve teacher shortage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Education was at the forefront of discussion at the State capital Monday with Governor Andy Beshear, and the Coalition to Sustain The Education Profession. Many local education leaders discussed the ways they are trying to further improve education in the state with new recommendations for...
WTVQ
Kentucky Theatre to host meet & greets with ‘the real’ Cocaine Bear during movie premiere
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine — or so says the movie description of the locally viral Cocaine Bear film. To add...
WTVQ
Lexington brewery hosts book fair for adults
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in line today at Pivot Brewing Company, not only for their brews, but for their books. The brewery held a “Grown Up Book Fair” Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event included tons of books, as well as vinyls, cd’s...
WTVQ
Felony mediation being used to move homicide cases along in Fayette Co.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While many homicide cases go to trial, some get resolved behind closed doors. Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney Kimberly Baird says only recently is that happening more in Fayette County, because of felony mediation. “Nobodys been resistant because, at the end of the day, we’re not...
WTVQ
Madison Central wrestling coach arrested, charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment of wife
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife. According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.
WTVQ
Texas woman indicted for allegedly attempting to defraud City of Lexington out of nearly $4M
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Houston woman was indicted Monday for allegedly attempting to defraud the Lexington-Fayette Urban County government out of millions of dollars. According to a press release, Shimea McDonald conspired with others to defraud businesses or municipal entities with an email compromise scam. She, along with others, impersonated vendors in emails and requested wire payments to a new bank account.
WTVQ
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his keys Monday afternoon, according to Lexington police. Around 12:20 p.m., the mail carrier was in the 800 block of Spring Meadow Drive when the robbery suspect came up to him from behind, revealed a gun and demanded a key, he told police. The mail carrier handed the key over and the suspect ran off with it and the mailbag.
WTVQ
Lil Wayne to perform at Rupp Arena in April
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lil Wayne is bringing his Welcome To Tha Carter tour to Rupp Arena in April. The award-winning, multi-platinum rapper will perform on Sunday, April 30. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.rupparena.com.
WTVQ
Travel tips during incoming winter weather in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of another round of winter weather set to make its way to the area, officials are reminding everyone to be prepared and cautious. “We try to do the best we can to not interrupt service at all. But a lot of times things we can account for like accidents, power outages, water, main breaks, all the different things that can go wrong in the city can make for delays that we try our best to communicate in a timely manner,” said Emily Elliott, the community relations manager at Lextran.
WTVQ
Man fatally shot after apparent Estill County home invasion
IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into another man’s home on Sunday in Estill County. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home on Richmond Road in Estill County where they found Jeffrey Johnson fatally shot. Police believe through...
WTVQ
A VERY busy week in store with multiple wintry weather chances
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a very rainy and dreary Sunday across central and eastern Kentucky. The rains have pulled out but we are still left with some drizzle. After a few showers and temperatures in the 40s on Monday, we kick off a very active few day stretch with waves of wintry precipitation. Here is our weather headlines.
WTVQ
Wintry mix on the table heading into Tuesday
We saw an interesting start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a frontal boundary draped across the area. With cooler air on the north side of the front interacting with some low level moisture created some fairly dense fog during the early afternoon hours along the I-64 corridor. Visibility dropped to less then 1/4 of a mile at times as we saw quite a spread on either side of the boundary. By mid-afternoon, temperatures had dropped into the upper 30s in Lexington with mid-50s down south.
