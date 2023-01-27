LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of another round of winter weather set to make its way to the area, officials are reminding everyone to be prepared and cautious. “We try to do the best we can to not interrupt service at all. But a lot of times things we can account for like accidents, power outages, water, main breaks, all the different things that can go wrong in the city can make for delays that we try our best to communicate in a timely manner,” said Emily Elliott, the community relations manager at Lextran.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO