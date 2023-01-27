Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Utah State and Tribal Leaders Promote H.B. 40 to Protect Native Children
Utah State and Tribal leaders met today at the capitol with the ACLU to protect native children in the state through H.B. 40.
ABC 4
Intermountain and American Heart Association of Utah Team Up to Raise Awareness About Heart Disease and Women as Part of National Wear Red Day/Go Red for Women on Friday
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Intermountain Health and the American Heart Association are working to raise awareness about women and heart disease – and want every woman in Utah to know what she can do to reduce her risk of developing heart disease –– the #1 killer of both woman AND men in the world.
ABC 4
San Diablo Churros at Home
Scott Porter, San Diablo's Chief Churro Officer, shows us how you can use their fiesta kit to make their delightful churros at home!
ABC 4
Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of Flights Across The U.S.
Treacherous Travel Conditions Cancel Thousands of Flights Across The U.S.
ABC 4
As Temperatures Drop, Officials Work to Get Homeless Out of Cold
Kayla Baggerly reports on the state of the homeless during the bitter cold temperatures and ways to avoid getting hypothermia.
ABC 4
Scientists Attempt to Bring Back Extinct Animals
Scientists attempt to bring back extinct species announced its plan to bring back the Dodo bird.
ABC 4
Operation Underground Railroad Leaders Meet with ABC4's Courtney Johns
ABC4's Courtney Johns interviews Tim Ballard and JC Holt for insight on their film "It's Happening Right Here." The film discusses how child sexual traffickers target children in our U.S. communities.
ABC 4
Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.
Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.
ABC 4
Public speaker and author Al Carraway shares her new book
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah-(Good Things Utah) Public speaker, author and former Utahan, Al Fox Carraway shares her details on her newest book. Carraway, who has always had a strong presence in Utah, visited her old stomping grounds to share a bit more about her life and newest project.
ABC 4
Ski trip in Utah? Everything you need to know to get started
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Due to our unique climate here in Utah, which combines prime altitude and numerous mountain ranges, we’ve packed on a reputation as having the ‘Greatest Snow on Earth.’ That title isn’t taken lightly, either, as our slopes will average more than a foot of snow every five days from December through March.
ABC 4
Behind the Badge: How Dispatchers Stay Calm
Working as a dispatcher for 911 is an incredible and stressful line of work. It can be an emotional rollercoaster. How do dispatchers stay calm and manage the stress of the job? ABC4's Brian Carlson finds out on this edition of Behind the Badge.
ABC 4
Utah saw huge improvement in wildfires last year. What that could mean for 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns are looking back at 2022 with hope for the future, as data from National Interagency Coordination Center shows a dramatic decrease in state wildfires. According to their report, the state of Utah had experienced a total of 27,245 acres affected by wildfires during
ABC 4
Boeing Retires Revolutionary Jumbo Jet After 50 Years
Boeing retires revolutionary 747 jumbo jet after 50 years of service.
ABC 4
The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer Relieved of Duty
An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this one white, who was not originally fired.
ABC 4
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
ABC 4
Frigid temps, blowing snow affect school schedules in northern Utah
Frigid temps, blowing snow affect school schedules in northern Utah.
ABC 4
Utah truck driver arrested in connection to 28-year-old California cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah truck driver has been arrested by police in connection to a 28-year-old homicide cold case out of California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, by the Salt Lake City Police Department and detectives with the Concord Police Department of California.
ABC 4
Cold temps midweek with dry conditions
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! With northerly flow in place, daytime highs across the region will stay significantly below average but will be slightly warmer than the last few days. Our gradual warming trend continues but most Utah spots will be seven to ten degrees below
ABC 4
Afa Ah Loo Fashion Show
Fashion Designer Afa Ah Loo came on to talk about his fashion show in the summer, and to preview some of his looks.
ABC 4
An Inside Look to Rihanna's Comeback Superbowl Performance
As Superbowl Sunday comes around the corner, here is a look into what Rihanna has planned for her comeback performance.
